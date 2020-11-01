PIPESTEM — A frosty start to the last day of October did not deter a hardy group of runners from competing in the 44th annual Pumpkin Run on Saturday morning at Pipestem Resort State Park.
This year’s event was altered to comply with safety guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic. Runners were spaced out along the starting line, and were required to wear masks prior to the races. To reduce the chance of virus infection, there was no awards ceremony.
Brad Jackson took on the late-season race for the first time, and the Princeton resident claimed a first place trophy in the 5k division with a time of 20:26 — more than a minute ahead of second-place finisher Matt Murphy.
Jackson found out about the run on Facebook, he said, and entered to keep tuned up for a return to marathon races.
“The coronavirus put everything on hold,” he said. “So it’s a chance to get out and run.”
Improving as a competitive runner is “all about consistency,” he said. “The only way to get better is to compete.”
He said that he and Murphy “were pretty much neck and neck” through the first part of Saturday’s race, and he pulled away as he got used to tackling the many hills on the course.
The top female finisher in the 5k was Rachel Crews of Princeton. Her time of 28:53 was 5 seconds ahead of another Princetonian, Hannah Folmar.
Crews’ only previous Pumpkin Run appearance was nine years ago, but she is an avid runner.
“I’ve just run my whole life. I enjoy it,” she said. “It’s how I clear my head.”
The competition aspect adds to her experience. “It gets the adrenaline going,” she said. “It pushes you harder and further.”
The third-place finisher in the females’ 5k was McKenna Bishop of Dunbar, who happened to be on vacation at the park with her parents.
Her father, Jeff Bishop, said that McKenna “didn’t even have her running shoes. This was very spontaneous.”
He said that he and his wife Noaka were married at Pipestem in an outdoor wedding in 1997. The couple, who grew up in Welch, “come back once a year to camp” at the popular state park, he said.
A trio of friends swept the top three spots in the 5k walk.
“This is kind of our thing,” said Stacey Nickell of Beckley, who was first by a couple of steps on Saturday, just ahead of co-workers Leslie Shoemaker and Tanya Summerlin.
“We hike every Saturday,” Summerlin said. “We all love the fall time.”
The three work as therapists in the rehabilitation department of Pine Lodge Care and Rehabilitation Center in Beckley. Walking together is a way to “have fun,” Nickell said.
Leading the finishers in the 10k run was Todd Matson, a Princeton native and current Beckley resident who posted a time of 44:28. He said he’s raced in the Pumpkin Run “about 10 or 15 times” over the years. “I usually win my age group,” he said. “It’s really rare to win a race.”
Pipestem is “one of my favorite places,” he said. “We like to come out here and just hang out.”
He added, “This is my second race this year, because they’ve all been cancelled. I was excited that we had the opportunity to run the race.”
The Pumpkin Run is conducted every year on a Saturday near Halloween by the Southern West Virginia Road Runners Club with the assistance of the park staff. Club co-founder Paul Hodges served as race director on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.