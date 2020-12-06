TAZEWELL, Va. — One hundred yards long and 54 wide – the battlefield sparkled on that amazingly warm December Saturday. An estimated seventy-five hundred fans gathered in a facility not certified for more than 5,000. They overflowed the wooden bleachers, the metal stands near Maplewood Lane, covered both end zones, blanketed the hillside above the field house and even jostled two-deep around the fences with no need to worry because there was not a fire marshal in sight.
It was a big-time dog and cat fight, that December 6, 1986 when the Nottoway Cougars came calling on the Tazewell Bulldogs coached by David Litz for the Group AA, Division One state championship. Nottoway (12-1) came rolling into town to face the Bulldogs (11-2) in what was the first of the “big school division” playoffs in the Virginia High School League format.
Tazewell, flying on the home field, finished off with a sterling effort in a 16-7 triumph for a school-record dozen wins. That capped a four-week playoff run for fun with great weather and Friday-night triumphs over Virginia High (13-3) and Radford (10-7) followed by a Saturday afternoon win over Martinsville (24-13) in the state semifinals.
The game was a hard-fought struggle and neither team could score in the opening quarter. Jesse Davis got Tazewell in front on a two-yard run, going for the score on fourth down. Jeff Lamie’s PAT made it 7-0. Glen Pettis scored next with a touchdown as the Cougars evened the score at 7-7. The teams traded defensive hits for much of the first two stanzas.
Lamie’s third quarter 38-yard field goal put Tazewell in front 10-7 and the Dogs stayed there. Quentin Reed scored next from 11 yards out but THS came up short on a two-point conversion try, leaving it 16-7. A dandy defensive play by Jeff McCann to stop a Cougar runner on fourth-and-one started the final scoring march.
Tazewell also benefited during the contest from a fumble recovery by Donnie Mitchem, a Kevin Hicks interception and a key pass deflection by Robert Viney. Craig Clifton’s interception and 59-yard return to the 11 in the closing seconds sealed the deal for the Bulldogs. A handoff to Reed was the final play. Reed overcame a sore ankle, rushing for 125 yards including one 59-yard scamper to pace the Bulldog attack.
Getting to the big game was almost as much fun as being in it. Quarterback Davis led the way over mighty Bluefield at Mitchell Stadium, running back Reed paced THS over arch-rival Richlands, Gary Matney had a great night in the Abingdon win, McCann made a huge run to ignite the victory over county foe Graham, halfback Lamie sparkled against Grundy and McCann’s clutch tackle in the regular season finale against Virginia High prevented overtime. Opening the playoffs, the Dog-Day Defense secured another win over V-High a week later by allowing only a field goal and McCann had an 87-yard kick return. A Davis-to- Hicks touchdown pass, combined with Lamie’s pressure field goal, propelled Tazewell to a regional title triumph over powerful Radford while the Dogs’ defense held the top Bobcat runner to just 27 yards. Hicks had a key interception against Martinsville as both Matney and Lamie scored big touchdowns. Defensively, the hometown Bulldogs held the duo of visiting Martinsville Bulldogs 1,000-yard rushers to just 69 yards total.
Litz, the second-year Tazewell coach, had been on the staff for several seasons and was, in fact, one of three former Bluefield Beavers along with a Graham G-Man alumnus who had within the decade helped rebuild the old powerhouse that had blossomed under the guidance of coaches like Casto Ramsey, Bob Miller and Dave Rider in previous years.
He recalls, “That (1986) team had a great work ethic, they were willing to do whatever we asked of them. Our coaching staff put in long hours, too, and it was a very special time when the coaches and players all worked together and we had great support from the parents, the community and school. It was a wonderful year from the weight room to the practice field and on to the games.”
Tazewell had earned the county title with wins over Richlands and Graham, then captured the Southwest District crown before earning the Region IV laurels by beating Radford. The THS victory also marked the first time a county team had won a championship on the field – Graham won in ‘62 in a different format. It was also the 60th season of Bulldog football, which began in 1926. Indeed, the 12 wins remains a standard more than 30 years later. The two ‘86 losses, 37-8 at Princeton and 24-12 to Giles, were “wake up calls” which re-focused the Dogs on the task before them.
A quartet of All State performers including defensive end Mitchem, lineman Stephan Holloway, running back/kicker Lamie and quarterback Davis led the way. They were bright stars but equally good on any given day were fullback and big-play maker McCann, quarterback/end Gary Matney, who would have started at quarterback on virtually any other team, sure-handed receiver and defensive back Hicks, standout running back and rushing leader Reed, steady – but very physical – center Chris McCall, outstanding lineman and gentle giant Viney (6-5/300), and lineman James Blankenship, among others.
They were building on a long tradition. Ramsey, an early offensive innovator who later coached at the collegiate level, presided over an unbeaten Bulldog squad in the early ‘50s and raised expectations of the overall program, Miller’s 1962 team came within a missed extra point of winning the state championship (Graham beat the Dogs 7-6 and later earned the title when Salem had to forfeit) and Rider was one of the winningest Southwest District coaches of his era, taking Tazewell to the post season officially for the first time in 1968.
In 1980, ex-Bluefield All Stater and former Va. Tech star Nick Colobro took the reins at THS. It was Colobro, son of Welch High and Concord University legendary coach Tony Colobro, who brought military-style discipline and an iron-clad will to win to town. Colobro insisted on a strict regimen with weight-lifting, intensive practice and insistence on pride. His inspiration was also shaped in large measure at the high school level by famed coach Merrill Gainer, whose teams at Big Creek, Bluefield and Patrick Henry (Roanoke) had been virtually unbeatable.
In addition, the defensive coordinator of the Bulldogs was Tom Goforth, a lineman on the 1975 Bluefield state champions. Goforth, like Litz, played for two-time state champ Coach John Chmara at Bluefield and he was another no-nonsense mentor. “Coach Go” was the defensive guru, a man who used not only on-the-field instruction and techniques but also believed in notebooks and defensive game plans for players to study.
Another tough taskmaster and defensive ace was Mickey Lusk, a hard-nosed leader and Graham graduate who became coach in 1983 after Colobro departed. Lusk’s defensive squads, like the ‘83 group which posted five shutouts in 10 regular season contests, were known for hard hitting. Top assistants in the early ‘80s including Sam Angles, Bill Burnett, Benny Tolley and Ernie Yost, among others, were essential elements in not only making Tazewell a feared opponent but also for setting the stage that eventually led to a state championship. One coach, Bill Renner, had to finish the year in spirit when he was called up to kick for the NFL’s Green Bay Packers in mid-season. Renner had worked closely with the talented Lamie prior to his departure.
“Team effort” that special year included a hard-working cheerleading group led by seniors Deborah Morrison, Sherri Davis, April Keene, Tami Kiser, Tiffany Becker and Teresa Smith. Dia Blankenship was drum major for Jim French’s Marching Bulldogs. Her dad, Larry, a.k.a the “Unknown Bulldog Artist” did artwork all over town promoting the football team. Joe Brown Heldreth, 92, still worked in the Lions Club concession stand and recalled the first football team back in ‘26.
Orchestrating the effort was Principal Charlie Beggs and assistant Iva Dean.
Beggs, whose son, Mark, was a team member, loved his school and the town like a proud father.
He said, “We have never had a more diverse group of fans. The whole town and the entire community is involved in the support.”
A trio of future pro players – Billy Wagner and Robbie Colley of the Bulldogs and Nottoway’s Robert Jones – were on the field that day. Wagner, a freshman, would go on to set an NCAA strikeout record at Ferrum before becoming an All Star Major League baseball pitcher with more than 400 career saves while Colley would get a chance to kick for the NFL San Francisco 49ers. Nottoway’s fullback/linebacker Robert Jones played college football at East Carolina and then won Super Bowl rings in 1992-93 with the Dallas Cowboys.
Jerry Smith, another freshman on the 1986 champion, has perhaps the most unique perspective of all. He graduated with Wagner four years after the big game, earned his education degree, became a teacher and coach, then broadcast games on radio for several years before becoming an administrator and is now the Tazewell High Principal.
Smith says, “Working with those (’86) coaches and players was a unique experience. I learned so much about leadership and the rewards of hard work. I love this town, this school and the memories of that championship year.”
