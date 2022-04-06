Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — April showers bring May flowers – and the 48th annual Allen D. Coppinger Invitational Baseball Tournament.
The defending champion Bluefield Beavers highlight a 12-team field set for a delightful week of diamond competition between April 8-15 using the facilities at Bowen Field in Bluefield and Princeton’s Hunnicutt Field.
The tournament, one of the oldest in either state, is sanctioned by both the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission and the Virginia High School League. Last year, Bluefield topped Shady Spring 7-2 for the title, their first since 1977.
“We are excited to once again showcase several outstanding high school teams in the premier local tournament,” says event director and Bluefield High assistant principal Justin Gilbert. “We have a ‘four-pod’ organization with three teams in round-robin style in each. Each team is guaranteed two games, and opening winners will move to a single-elimination field of eight. After the fourth day, tournament directors will meet and determine seeding for the single-elimination portion that (tentatively) will begin on April 12.”
Richlands, Summers County and Bluefield are in pod “A” with Honaker, 2021 runner-up Shady Spring and Marion in “B” and Woodrow Wilson-Beckley, PikeView and Tazewell in “C” followed by Chilhowie, Princeton and Graham in “D.”
“I feel good about our chances,” says Beavers’ catcher, sophomore Bryson Redmond. “We are playing good ball right now. There are some really good teams from both states here. I think the tournament will be really exciting and I can’t wait for it to get started.”
Opening round action in Bluefield’s Bowen Field on Friday features Marion-Honaker at 5 p.m. followed by Summers County-Bluefield at 7 p.m. In Princeton, Woodrow Wilson takes on PikeView at 5 p.m. and Princeton plays Graham at 7 p.m. Saturday games are (Bowen Field) Chilhowie and Graham at 1 p.m., then Honaker against Shady Spring at 3 p.m. In Princeton (Hunnicutt Field) Summers County plays Richlands at 1 p.m. with PikeView taking on Tazewell at 3 p.m.
The Monday events will have Marion against Shady Spring at 5 p.m. (Hunnicutt Field) with Chilhowie and Princeton in the 7 p.m. game. At Bowen Field, Woodrow Wilson plays Tazewell at 5 p.m., then Bluefield and Richlands play at 7 p.m.
East Bank won the first two tournaments in 1974-75, which began under the direction of the late BHS coach John Chmara when it was known as the Bluefield Invitation Tournament. Among the current teams, Tazewell, Richlands, Woodrow Wilson, Summers County, Honaker, Princeton, PikeView and Shady Spring have all won past championships. For a time, due to the large number of teams involved there were divisions based on enrollment and co-champions at times.
“The Coppinger has been a great event since it started,” says BHS coach Jimmy Redmond, who made the All Tournament Team when he was a student at Welch. “I hope the attendance is good. Fans will see some good baseball for a very reasonable price with good seats and a concession stand.”
In 1982, the event was re-named in honor of Mr. Coppinger, a prominent businessman and well-known sports fan who supported many local activities of all types including serving as president of the Bluefield Baseball Club for years when the Baltimore Orioles sponsored the local Appalachian League affiliate.
Outstanding athletes including Billy Wagner, a Tazewell graduate and MLB All Star pitcher, along with Pineville native and NFL All Pro quarterback Curt Warner, have competed. Local coaches such as “Buster” Large and Barry Reed, both Graham standouts now coaching at Bluefield High, were also All Coppinger selections during their playing days.
George McGonagle, George Fanning, Ergie Smith, Jeff Boyles, Tony Colobro, the late Glynn Carlock and Rocky Malimasura, among others, have been instrumental in coordinating the tournament, which has played continuously since its first year with the exception of 2020, when the coronavirus was running rampant.
“Our tournament officials work closely together,” says Gilbert, “and I especially thank Josh Wilburn (Princeton) and Aaron Buchanan (Richlands) who have been very cooperative and helpful. Their knowledge of teams in Virginia and West Virginia has been a great help.”
The 10-run rule will be in effect for all games. Trophies will be given to the champion and runner-up teams, along with an All Tournament Team and Most Valuable Player Award.
The ticket price at the gate will be $5 for adults and students.
