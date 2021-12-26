Graham’s Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw had a legacy to live up to the moment he set foot on the field in a G-Men uniform.
He lived up to it.
In a tight three-way race for Bluefield Daily Telegraph High School Football Player of the Year, the 5-foot-11, 170 pound senior speedster achieved separation from his two closest rivals during the post-season playoff run that ended in a state runner up finish for the G-Men (13-1).
His closest rival was Graham teammate Zach Blevins, who led the G-Men on both sides of the football. He was not only Graham’s leading passer — having thrown for over 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns — but also the G-Men’s leading rusher (1,143 yards, 15 TDs) up until the eve of the VHSL Class 2 state championship game with King William at Salem City Stadium on Dec. 11.
Turner-Bradshaw’s other close rival for the award was Bluefield’s Ryker Brown, another two-way juggernaut who served as both signal-caller and defensive captain for the Beavers, who fought their way into the playoffs and advanced to the state semifinals as a 14th seed. Brown passed for 1,477 yards and 16 TDs for the Beavers (7-4), whose playoff hopes seemed remote due to COVID-19 related setbacks. Brown’s leadership was one of the main reasons Bluefield was able to fight its way to a playoff berth and a guerrilla bid for a Class AA state title.
Without question, neither Graham nor Bluefield would have made it to the state semifinals in their respective states without their respective quarterbacks. Both were unfortunately hobbled by injuries that limited their performances at the penultimate stage of the playoffs
Also without question: if not for Turner-Bradshaw’s kickoff returns of 91- and 98 yards for touchdowns against Appomattox in the Class 2 state semifinal game, the G-Men would not have not reclaimed the momentum to defeat the Raiders 42-28 and advance to the state championship game.
All-season long Turner-Bradshaw proved a scoring threat in every phase of the game for the state runner up G-Men.
On offense, he rushed for 669 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading the receiving corps with 24 catches for 625 yards and 13 touchdowns.
On defense he had six interceptions, three of which went for touchdowns. He had eight special teams touchdowns, returning 12 kickoffs for 494 yards and four scores while returning nine punts for 281 yards and four more touchdowns.
Graham teammate Brody Meadows flipped his commitment from the University of Virginia to Virginia Tech on December 15 in part due to Bronco Mendenhall’s announced departure as Cavaliers head coach. On Dec. 17, Turner-Bradshaw also chose to play his college football for the Hokies under newly-appointed Hokies head coach Brent Pry.
Obviously, we have named Meadows — an Army All-American — as first team selection on both the offensive and defensive line. Turner-Bradshaw is a first-team selection as a wide receiver, defensive back, punt returner and kickoff returner. He is also our Bluefield Daily Telegraph High School Football Player of the Year.
Our Bluefield Daily Telegraph High School Football Coach of the Year is Graham head coach Tony Palmer and staff, who shepherded his players through in an uncertain season still hassled by COVID-19 protocols and potential quarantines and other distractions. Not even the death of his father during the playoffs prevented Palmer from keeping the G-Men focused on its preseason plans to be playing for a state championship in December.
Other candidates for Coach of the Year this season include Bluefield head coach Fred Simon and staff, who steered the Beavers into the playoffs and all the way to the Class AA state semis after having been all but left out of the picture; James Monroe head coach John Mustain, who came out of retirement to revive the Mavericks’ winning gridiron tradition; and Mount View head coach Maurice Gravely, who kept the home fires burning at Vic Nystrom Stadium.
Joining Bradshaw on the first team receiving corps is Tazewell sophomore Cassius Harris — who had a VHSL single-season record 102 catches for the Bulldogs — along with Bluefield senior Jacorian Green and Narrows sophomore Kolier Pruett.
Joining the 6-foot-7, 320-pound Meadows on the first team offensive front is Graham teammate Connor Roberts (6-3, 255), Princeton Class AAA all-stater Eli Campbell (6-3, 270), James Monroe’s Jakobey Meadows (5-9, 260) and Richlands’ Phillip Ward (6-3, 266).
Graham’s Blevins is the first team quarterback, his starting spot secured by the combination of his rushing and passing numbers. Joining Blevins in the first team backfield are running backs Amir Hairston (Bluefield) and Ty’Drez Clements (Graham) — both of whom we expect to hear more from next season.
First team placekicker is Isaiah Bandy from Richlands — which never seems to run out of quality placekickers.
Turning to the defensive side of the football, the defensive interior line is manned by Graham’s Brody Meadows and Roberts along with Tazewell’s Octavius Pridgen. Defensive ends are Graham’s Blevins and Richlands’ Bryce Taylor.
Bluefield’s Brown captains the linebackers, which include Graham’s Braden Meadows and Sean Hughes and Richlands’ Shane Vencill. Joining Turner-Bradshaw in the first team defensive secondary is James Monroe’s Eli Allen, Mount View’s Tony Bailey and, of course, Richlands’ Sage Webb. Princeton’s Grant Cochran is our first team punter.
