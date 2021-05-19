CHARLESTON — Mary Roush, a graduate of Wahama High School in Mason County has been named the 2021 recipient of the William C. Campbell Scholarship, sponsored by the West Virginia Golf Association.
The scholarship is awarded annually to a college-bound West Virginia high school senior who exemplifies exceptional merit and quality in their involvement, not only in the game of golf, but in their community.
Roush is planning to major in business at West Virginia University this fall. In addition to working for her family’s business, Riverside Golf Course, she was a member of the National Honor Society, the varsity volleyball and track teams, and served as the girls’ basketball team statistician. She is active in her church and community.
Since its inception in 1999, over $100,000 has been awarded to more than 80 West Virginia students. The scholarship, named after the West Virginia native, honors Campbell’s international accomplishments as an amateur golfer and volunteer. His winning record included the U.S. Amateur, U.S. Senior Amateur, three titles on the West Virginia Open, and 15 West Virginia Amateur titles. He was also a runner-up in both the U.S. Senior Open and British Amateur. He was a member of eight Walker Cup teams where he was undefeated in eight singles matches (7-0-1).
As a golf and volunteer ambassador, Campbell was the only person to serve as both President of the United States Golf Association and Captain of the Royal & Ancient Club at St. Andrews, the two primary governing bodies of golf in the world. In 1990, he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame and in 2009 he was in the inaugural class of the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame. According to WVGA Executive Director Brad Ullman, “Mr. Campbell passed away in 2013, but this scholarship allows his legacy to endure.”
The 2022 Campbell Scholarship deadline will be in January 2022 and applications can be found at www. tgkvf.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.