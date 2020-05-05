MONTCALM — Nobody is 100 percent certain whether or not the 2020 West Virginia High School season is going to kick off as scheduled.
But if it does, we already know where the first game will be played.
For the second year in a row, River View and Montcalm are slated to officially inaugurate the high school football season in West Virginia, according to a recently-released statewide 2020 composite schedule.
Last year the Generals traveled to McDowell County to play the Raiders. This year, River View will travel to Mercer County to face Montcalm in a Monday game on Aug. 24.
On Thursday, Aug. 27, another Mercer County team will observe it’s home season opener, with Summers County traveling to Gardner to take on PikeView.
The annual Beaver-Graham football game is slated for kickoff on Friday, Aug. 28, at historic Mitchell Stadium. This year, Graham will be the host team.
