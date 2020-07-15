BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Virginia High School League did not make a final decision Wednesday about sports in the Commonwealth this fall, but none of their stated options include football being played in 2020.
Football would either not be played at all in the 2020-21 academic year or else have a shortened season in the spring.
The VHSL Executive Committee met in a special session and decided to vote on the three recommended models for reopening sports and activities July 27.
No matter which one they choose, any currently scheduled games between Virginia and West Virginia high schools in football and volleyball are canceled with no opportunity to be rescheduled.
This means that the annual Beaver-Graham football game will not be played for the first year since 1937. It’s not the only lost contest between the two states in 2020. But it’s certainly the biggest loss.
“That tradition will not happen in 2020 which is unprecedented — so it’s a shock,” Graham High Athletic Director Matt Dixon said.
The VHSL’s first option would keep all sports in their current seasons with only low and moderate risk ones allowed to play this fall. That would allow golf and cross country with the high risk sports of football, volleyball, cheer and field hockey canceled for this academic year.
The second option would flip the spring and fall seasons with softball, soccer, baseball, tennis and track and field taking place in the fall and fall sports occurring in the spring.
The final option would entail condensing all three seasons into a seven-month period instead of the usual 10 months.
Winter sports would be played first, beginning December 14 and ending February 20 with the first game allowed on December 28. Then the fall sports season would be played with practices beginning February 15, games starting on March 1 and the season ending May 1. The spring sports seasons would go from April 12 through June 26 with the first contest April 26.
“We’ll get together as Region 2D schools and discuss which one we like best, whether it be [option] two or whether it be [option] three — and then we’ll send our representative to the Virginia High School League when they have their meeting in late July and let them know what we think on our end,” Dixon said.
The second and third options are the ones that Dixon prefers because they will get all the sports to play — even in an abbreviated season.
If the second option is chosen it will be difficult to set up a schedule and make sure facilities are available as the usual season is in the spring.
“I think flipping the spring to the fall would be tough at this point because of all the logistics that would have to take place facility-wise, scheduling-wise and all that,” Dixon said.
All sports would have abbreviated seasons in the third model and is garnering interest, since it is very different from the other two.
“The third option is intriguing to give everyone a chance to play this year and I’m sure that’s one a lot of people will be looking at,” Dixon said.
The decision also severely impacts the football teams in Four Seasons Country on the West Virginia side, with all but one of the seven teams having a Virginia opponent on their current schedule.
Bluefield has four games on its schedule against Virginia high schools with three for River View and two each for Princeton and Montcalm. James Monroe had to cancel one of its two games with Virginia schools last Friday and Mount View was scheduled to play Tazewell. PikeView did not have a Virginia school on its schedule.
