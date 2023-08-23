In the coming years, athletes from across the Commonwealth and beyond may be taking part in sporting events at the planned indoor sports complex in Tazewell.
The project is not just a big deal — it’s a multi-million dollar deal.
The community has been working on the indoor sports complex concept for about six years, and is now hoping to break ground on the project within the next two years, Tazewell Town Manager Todd Day said.
“The sports complex will have approximately 95,000 square feet of indoor surface,” Day said. “It will have eight basketball (courts) full-size. It will have markings for 24 pickleball courts. It will have 16 volleyball courts and it will also have a sanctioned indoor track.”
The closest sanctioned indoor track facility for the region is located at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., which is more than three hours away, according to Day.
The sports complex will be operated and managed by the private sector company Eastern Sports Management, and located near the town’s entrance at the former Ramey and McCann site.
“I’ve got letters from 13 different school districts, and those letters say if you build it we will use it,” Day said. “That’s just the school districts. But this is going to be not just for the town of Tazewell. This will be a regional destination for Tennessee and West Virginia. So what we are looking at is to bring tourism in not just from across the Commonwealth, but also West Virginia and all around. Keep in mind that it will be run by the private sector, so it’s not like the gymnasium we have here in Tazewell. This will be run by the private industry, so they will be paying taxes on it. So the people who come in will just add to our economy.”
In addition to athletic competitions, the facility will also be able to host events such as gun, knife and boat shows.
“Eastern Sports Management has agreed to guarantee that debt service payment,” Day said. “So that’s big. There is no local tax dollars going into this. They are going to run this. They will take a portion of the capital that comes out of it.”
“This is an economy that we feel real confident about,” he added. “The company… has agreed to make a debt service payment that is in our portfolio of up to $5.5 million dollars.”
Grant funding also will be sought for the project.
Day believes the sports tourism industry is a perfect fit for Tazewell.
“So I gave this analogy a couple of weeks ago to some people,” he said. “We are blessed to have on Main Street a number of restaurants. Everyday or every evening you could imagine a school bus load of people being dropped off and being told — you all go and get something to eat, and we will see you in the next couple of hours. That would blow the door off our restaurants. So it’s actually a destination. This is a super indoor sports complex. It’s an industry.”
We agree with Day’s assessment. The new sports complex could be a fantastic asset to Tazewell and surrounding areas.
We look forward to seeing the dirt start moving.
