PRINCETON — The City of Princeton has announced that the Swinging With Elvis Show, featuring Lee Dean, will be at the Princeton City Park on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The show is crowd engaging, interactive and free, organizers said. This performance is a special edition of Music in the Park.
Music in the Park is every Thursday at the Princeton City Park. Gospel Music Nights are the first and third Thursday of each month. Blues, Rock and Country Music Nights are the second and fourth Thursdays.
Members of the public are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.
