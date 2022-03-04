FAIRLEA — Princeton’s road to Charleston took an unfortunate detour on Friday through eastern Greenbrier County.
The boys of Greenbrier East harassed the Tigers en route to a 65-50 victory in the championship game of Class AAAA, Region 3, Section 2, played in the Spartans’ gym.
Foul trouble by the Tigers’ big men tilted the second quarter of the game in the home team’s favor, and the Mercer County-based unit never recovered.
Though both schools were already guaranteed to move on to next Wednesday’s regional finals, neither was interested in doing so as a road team driving to Kanawha County.
That is Princeton’s fate, though, after 13 turnovers and 19 personal fouls against the Spartans.
Princeton (14-7), the No. 3 seed in the section, got 18 points from Kris Joyce in a rock-solid playoff performance. Joyce gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead with a 3-pointer from the right side, 20 seconds into the contest.
Aaron Griffith had 27 points and Adam Seams chipped in 10 for Greenbrier East (13-10), which was the top seed in the sectional brackets but had not won a sectional title in 12 years.
The Princetonians held a lead through the first nine minutes, including a six-point advantage, 15-9, on a tip-in by Joyce.
The fouls started to add up quickly for the visiting squad, however. Greenbrier East was in the bonus with 1:27 left in the first quarter, and made six straight free throws to take its first lead, 18-17.
When fouls forced the Tigers to put a smaller team on the floor, and brought a halt to the game plan to dominate the paint and slow the game down.
The Spartans took full advantage, scoring 15 straight points in a span of slightly more than four minutes of the second quarter.
East’s Zach Patton came off the bench to vacuum up three defensive rebounds to end Princeton possessions during that run. The Spartans’ press gave the Tigers trouble.
Princeton sophomore Koen Sartin ended the scoring hiatus with his team’s last five points of the quarter, but the Tigers were on the wrong end of a 37-24 score when the halftime buzzer sounded.
At the break, Chase Hancock and Grant Cochran each had three fouls, and Jon Wellman had two.
In the third quarter, the outside threat of the Spartans’ offense over-extended Princeton’s defenders and left the paint unguarded. The home team’s lead grew to as much as 19 points, 50-31, in the final minute of the quarter.
Four different Tigers then contributed to a 7-0 Princeton splurge that cut the gap to 12 points, but Griffith and Seams countered with clutch buckets in the final five minutes to seal the win. Griffith also made 11 of his 13 free throw chances in the game.
Princeton will travel to South Charleston next Wednesday to take on the Section 1 champions with a spot in the boys state tournament at stake. The Black Eagles defeated the Tigers 70-56 on Feb. 12 in their only meeting of the regular season.
Greenbrier East, after claiming its 22nd sectional championship in school history, will host George Washington High School next Wednesday in the other Region 3 co-final.
At Fairlea
PRINCETON (14-7)
Kris Joyce 18, Grant Cochran 10, E.J. Washington 7, Chase Hancock 6, Jon Wellman 4, Koen Sartin 5.
GREENBRIER EAST (13-10)
Aaron Griffith 27, Adam Seams 10, John Gabbert 8, Monquelle Davis 6, Gabe Patton 4, Bryson Brammer 4, Kaiden Huffman 3, Kole Withrow 2, Jude Libby 1.
Princeton ……………. 15 9 12 14 — 50
Greenbrier East …......14 23 13 15 — 65
