ABINGDON, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Missing Child Unit, a regional law enforcement entity, recently recovered three missing and endangered children in Southwest Virginia, resulting in the unit’s 100th recovery.
Since 2015, when the Victims for Justice of Trafficking Act was passed, the Western District of Virginia, U.S. Marshals Service Abingdon Division and all partner agency members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force has been working collectively to recover missing and endangered children in the community, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.
In March 2021, the member agencies formalized their working relationship and formed the Southwest Virginia Missing Child Unit. This unit had its 100th recovery July 20 of a missing child. The Russell County, Smyth County and Washington County teams participated in the 100th recovery.
Local members of the Southwest Virginia Missing Child Unit include the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, Children’s Advocacy Center, multiple departments of social services and the U.S. Marshals Service.
“I am exceptionally proud of all the team members of this specialized group of officers for relentlessly seeking to keep our children safe,” said United States Marshal Thomas Foster. “While the U.S. Marshals Service plays a small role in this process, the true credit for the recovery of these children goes to the sheriffs and chiefs of police who work tirelessly each day to keep our communities safe and for selecting personnel to participate in this important unit. While I wish no unit like this was needed to keep our children safe, we hope it brings some comfort to the citizens we serve that a unit of highly trained officers stand ready to do whatever is necessary to recover any child who is missing and endangered.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
