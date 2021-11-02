CEDAR BLUFF, Va. — The initial NJCAA women’s basketball season at Southwest Virginia Community College in 2019-20 was a success, finishing with a 14-12 record. In their first season, they were automatically on probation in Region 10 and ineligible for postseason play.
The Flying Eagles were looking forward to the 2020 season and then COVID-19 happened just prior to their first game. All sports were canceled at the college for the entire year.
“For the first year in program history, we felt it was a big success starting off in the right direction,” said coach Thad Lambert. “We had a really productive first-season and then COVID struck. It set us back a year, we basically had to recruit a whole new team. We had some girls recruited [for last season] that hung in here with us and worked on their degrees during the COVID year. But we have a lot of new faces and are excited to get going.”
Southwest feels confident they were successful recruiting and are ready to resume play. The NJCAA 2021-22 basketball season is ready to get underway.
“[Assistant] Coach Brian Hooker and I really worked hard trying to recruit,” Lambert said. “We put together a good team and we’re excited about what we have.”
In the 2019-20 season the Flying Eagles averaged 77 points a game making almost 45 percent of their shots, led by Malou Lachenmeier an exchange student from Denmark. Scoring will again be key to the success of SWCC.
Liyah French (5-7) a high scorer from Holston High School and Ta’Mya Robertson (5-9) from Franklin County High School in Rocky Mount will be at shooting guard and Destiny Jarnigan (5-11) from Cherokee also has a good touch from the perimeter. Lexi Campbell (5-7) will be a forward with a good mid-range shot, she’s good around the basket and in transition.
“We’re not looking to one person to score, it may be by committee,” commented Lambert. “We have three or four girls that can score. All the girls have good speed and play really hard. We’re hoping to get a lot of our offense from our defense if we can.”
As is typical from a Lambert-coached team, you can expect a strong defense and an up-tempo offense.
“We say daily that we want to play 100 miles per hour on both ends of the floor,” Lambert said. “We want to be really fast on offense, shoot a bunch of 3s and defensively we’ll play primarily man-to-man and press most of the game.
“The girls have bought into the system and like it. It seems to be a lot of fun for them to play at that pace.”
Taylor Wilson (5-4) from Georgia will probably be at point guard and direct the offense, along with Atlee Dean (5-3) from Volunteer. Hayleigh Whited (5-11) from Richlands will work inside for the Flying Eagles, Camryn Salters (5-8) and Nahtavia Dunlap (5-9) will also work inside.
Essence Smith (5-3), Halle Scott (5-7), and Mashayla Belcher (5-4) will be scoring options on the outside.
“I think athleticism is our strength, we’re a lot more athletic than we were in year one,” stated Lambert. “We have more speed than we had, and their work ethic is great. They’ve come together as a team, they work hard for each other and support each other. It makes them a lot of fun to coach.”
There are always worries for a coach, especially after a canceled season.
“My biggest concern is how we bounce back after a COVID year,” Lambert said. “Taking a year off, a lot of the girls are coming from high school and got to play but we have three or four kids that we’re depending on, that were here ready to play last year and didn’t get to. They were on the shelf for a year. That unknown is my biggest concern, how we will bounce back.”
Players will need to step up and be leaders, Lambert already sees that happening.
“Lexi Campbell from Dallas, Texas, and Taylor Wilson from right outside Atlanta, Georgia will be our team captains,” remarked Lambert. “They’re outspoken, it doesn’t bother them to speak up in the huddle, and the girls really look to them for leadership. The whole team lifts each other up, so we’re looking for it to be pretty exciting.”
SWCC is looking forward to being eligible for the postseason for the first time. It will definitely make the season interesting, battling in NJCAA Region 10.
“Thinking outside the box, we’d like to be somewhere in the middle of the pack,” Lambert said. “We have a big region with 12 teams, and there’s a lot of good teams. If we can finish in the middle or even higher, that would be icing on the cake. Night in night out we want to be competitive and hard to play against. Then at the end of the season, make the tournament and who knows what will happen.”
