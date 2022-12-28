Growing up where I did in east Tennessee winter was never as cold or as snowy as I’ve noticed it to be while living in Mercer County.
When it snowed there, no matter how much or how little, it meant that you were not leaving your house, and you stayed inside.
However, I have been living in the south West Virginia area for about four years now, and the community when the snow and cold comes is much different than what I experienced growing up.
It’s almost more lively during the colder months than it is in the summer.
There are so many things to do in this region during winter, which is very unlike many places during this time of year.
Things such as ATV riding through the mountains, seeing a show at one of the many performing arts theaters, and skiing at Winterplace are just a few things that south West Virginians enjoy when the warmth of summer finally fades away.
I’ve also noticed that even in the winter, the hospitality the South is known for is not lost in the cold to south West Virginians.
Community is as strong as ever when the snow rolls in, and for me, I feel the area’s heart beat strengthen in the winter.
So many people are out with their kids playing in the snow, participating in community events, and helping their neighbors.
In the months that I have been working at the Daily Telegraph, I’ve noticed the same kind of community atmosphere between our paper and our sister paper, The Register Herald.
This was my first time putting content together for something of this magnitude, and all involved with the magazine from both publications were very helpful in guiding me.
It has been fun for me getting to not only work on the magazine, but getting to learn more about the region through the feature stories like chocolate maker in Monroe County and Mercer County’s very own train photographer.
I know that we have all worked hard on our portions, and we are all very excited for our readers to see the content we have put together.
We did our best to not only capture what south West Virginia is through the features on locals and homey, southern recipes, but also through photos.
West Virginia is wild and wonderful like the state’s slogan says, and I, along with all of our contributors feel that the southern region is the perfect embodiment of it.
2022 was a year of many changes at both newspapers, and I know that through all that change, we found comfort in the support of not only each other but also our readers.
We appreciate all of the help our readers give us when they tell us about new businesses, community members doing great things, and keep us updated on the happenings of the region.
We love hearing your stories and couldn’t do what we do without you.
If you have any story suggestions that you think would be great content for the next West Virginia South edition or for either of the papers, contact me at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
