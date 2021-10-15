WASHINGTON — Social Security recipients will be seeing bigger checks next year with the largest increase in benefits in 39 years.
Kimberly Stephens, SSA (Social Security Administration) public affairs officer, made the announcement Wednesday, a move which will also increase benefits for those receiving SSI (Supplemental Security Income).
A 5.9 percent COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million Social Security beneficiaries in January 2022, with increased payments to approximately 8 million SSI beneficiaries starting on Dec. 30, 2021.
According to The Associated Press, it is the biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years and follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic.
The COLA amounts to $92 a month for the average retired worker, according to estimates released Wednesday by the Social Security Administration, the AP said. That marks an abrupt break from a long lull in inflation that saw cost-of-living adjustments averaging just 1.65 percent a year over the last 10 years.
The Social Security Act ties the annual COLA to the increase in the Consumer Price Index as determined by the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.
For all retired workers, the average benefit is currently $1,565 a month. In January with the 5.9 percent increase, that benefit will rise to $1,657 a month.
Stephens said recipients will be notified by mail starting in early December about their new benefit amount and most people who receive Social Security payments will be able to view their COLA notice online through their personal my Social Security account. People may create or access their my Social Security account online at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
For Social Security beneficiaries receiving Medicare, Social Security will not be able to compute their new benefit amount until after the Medicare premium amounts for 2022 are announced. Information about Medicare changes for 2022, when announced, will be available at www.medicare.gov.
Retirement earnings tax exempt amounts will also change. If under full retirement age of 66 (67 for those born in 1960 or later), the current limit of yearly income from employment before a penalty kicks in ($1 in benefits will be withheld for every $2 in earnings) is $18,960, a number that will rise to $19,560 a year starting in January.
However, after reaching full retirement age, the money withheld will be paid back over a period of time.
Some other adjustments that take effect in January of each year are based on the increase in average wages. Based on that increase, the maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax (taxable maximum) will increase from $142,800 to $147,000.
