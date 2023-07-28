Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 558 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA BLAND CITY OF RADFORD CRAIG GILES MONTGOMERY PULASKI SMYTH TAZEWELL WYTHE IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA ALLEGHANY VA BATH BOTETOURT CITY OF BUENA VISTA CITY OF COVINGTON CITY OF LEXINGTON CITY OF ROANOKE CITY OF SALEM ROANOKE ROCKBRIDGE IN WEST VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA GREENBRIER MERCER MONROE SUMMERS