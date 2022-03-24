BLUEFIELD — Spring has arrived, but possible snow this evening and weekend shows that winter weather isn’t quite finished with the region.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. issued a hazardous weather outlook Thursday which includes Mercer County and Tazewell County, Va. Light accumulations of snow are possible tonight and until Sunday morning. This could create slick driving conditions.
“Well, spring is a relative term,” said meteorologist Robert Beasley with the weather service. “Sometimes it can be spring in February and sometimes winter in April if you look at the actual weather.”
A strong storm system that recently came through the region is being followed by a secondary cold front that’s ushering in more cold Canadian air, Beasley said. The region’s high elevations make snow more likely in such conditions.
“We can receive measurable snow well into April,” he stated. “There’s an old wives’ tale that says winter isn’t over until after Easter.”
Local temperatures have been above normal for this time of year, Beasley added.
The coming snow and cold will not match a recent storm that brought temperatures as low as 10 degrees and blizzard-like conditions to the region, he stated.
There is a 50 percent chance of rain tonight with a low of 32 degrees, mostly before 7 p.m. This will be followed by a chance for snow showers before 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by rain and snow showers, then rain, forecasters said. Little or no snow accumulation was expected.
