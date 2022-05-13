I tell myself I am not superstitious. Realism guides my day to day.
As a journalist and editor I must stay true to hard facts and substantive research.
I do not believe in Bigfoot, haints, hauntings or the Loch Ness monster.
My old and weary house groans at night, but I know it’s a sign of tired windows and creaky doors.
I do not have time for so-called ghosts or the belief of someone who has passed on coming back for a visit.
“Cranky” should be tattooed across my forehead. Why would anyone in a heavenly place want to return for a visit with my bitchy self?
•••
I did not realize it was Friday the 13th until the phone started ringing and dinging in the morning hours.
Our short staff became super short with planned days off and unexpected sick days.
We were putting out a paper with a skeleton crew.
I told myself it was simply an unforeseen happening on a random day.
My grandparents would have thought differently.
•••
I am proudly Scots Irish, wearing my red hair and freckles with honor.
And, perhaps, I am — just a bit — superstitious.
It’s in the blood, and the culture, and the environment of my upbringing.
I admit to tossing salt over my left shoulder after spilling the shaker. My grandmother, rest in peace, would still be mortified if I didn’t.
When a broom falls I know company is coming, and heaven help us if there is blood on the moon.
•••
In addition to superstition, there’s a hefty dose of folklore that surrounded the day-to-day of my formative years.
I know how to predict a mild or severe winter based on a wooly worms’ markings and the location of hornets’ and squirrels’ nests.
I also know when to plant certain crops as guided by the moon phases and other natural signs.
My inner journalist tells me this is rubbish, but it’s hard to discard years of tutelage and rearing at the hands of grandparents who believed.
•••
There’s an old saying about the blind leading the blind.
On this Friday in our newsroom, it was the untrained leading the untrained — but all working together as a cohesive group to put out a quality paper.
I knew how to design pages from my days as Lifestyles editor, but was not adept at our current pagination software.
Managing Editor Charles Owens knew the software, but did not have hands-on design experience.
Sports Editor George Thwaites guided us both through the process as reporters Greg Jordan, Charles Boothe and Kassidy Brown brought back the news for publication Barbara Lewis cheered us on. The process wasn’t pretty but we made it work.
And I got pizza for the crew … because, well, I enable with pizza.
•••
Several years ago on a Friday the 13th all of our newsroom servers crashed.
I am not a tech person, but I can note that the words “server” and “crashed” in the same sentence is not good.
“All servers” denotes a calamity of biblical proportions.
If memory serves, the news was also robust that day.
And, oh yeah, we were also putting out a magazine on deadline.
So, to be succinct, we had much bad-guy news, lots of features for a glossy print edition and no computers for much of the day.
It was a miracle we got a paper out, much less a magazine.
But we did.
•••
The same was true for yesterday.
By all rationale, we should have been in the weeds, pulling our hair out and way behind deadline.
Instead, we beat deadline, covered the news of the day and managed to survive the crazy with heavy doses of pizza, Pixy Stix and caffeine.
It’s what we do in the newsroom when the unforeseen throws us a curveball.
At the end of the day I breathed a sigh of relief … and then realized the next full moon — the “flower moon” — will be upon us in two days and it will coincide with a total lunar eclipse.
Perhaps it’s time to take a couple of days off.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
