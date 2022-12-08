MORGANTOWN, — Fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith scored nine points to pass the 1,000-point milestone and the West Virginia University women’s basketball team defeated Robert Morris, 72-42, on Thursday evening, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
Kyah Watson tallied a season-high 16 points in the game to lead all scorers. Jayla Hemingway notched 14 points in the contest and led WVU in rebounding, with a career-high 11 boards, to record the first career double-double.
JJ Quinerly also got into double digits with 11 points and seven rebounds.
and three steals. Fifth-year senior guard Danni Nichols posted a career-high seven assists in the victory.
