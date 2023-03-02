SHADY SPRING — Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson doesn’t want to totally dismiss the Class AAA Region 3, Section 1 title his team won Thursday night with a 104-35 victory against PikeView.
Not totally.
But Olson admitted the feeling of playing for a sectional title isn’t what it was when he took over the program in 2016.
“I was talking to coach (Russ) Jordan and coach (Shawn) Radford about the days when I used to be excited (about the possibility of playing for a section title),” Olson said. “We weren’t playing for a sectional championship; we’re playing for Charleston. I told them at halftime, we want a section championship and it happened to be (next), but we were playing to go to the state championship, to play in the state tournament.
“We didn’t overlook the section title; it just doesn’t mean as much to us as a state championship does and that’s just because of our standard of what we expect. and besides, you can’t get to one without the other.”
It was the second straight game Shady Spring has gone over 100 points. The Tigers had 15 3-pointers and four players scored in double figures, led by Cam Manns, who had 25. Cole Chapman had 17, Ammar Maxwell and Braden Chapman, who scored the first eight of the game, finished with 13 and had seven assists. Eleven players scored for the Tigers.
Shady improved to 20-3 and it was the third 20-win season in the last four seasons.
The Shady Spring defense set the tone early. Olson has constantly dispelled the theory that Shady had morphed more into an offensive juggernaut and didn’t necessarily need turnovers and its trademark in-your-face defense to get the team points. In the first quarter about everything the Tigers got was off defense. PikeView simply had a hard time handling it as the Tigers sprinted to a 41-7 lead.
“We were definitely active and jumping passing lanes and ball pressuring them and we made it hard on them,” Olson said. “Mission accomplished. Take care of business early, get them out of what they wanted to do, leave no doubt early and let’s move on to the regional game. The guys took care of business.”
“Their press is as good as anyone is going to see,” PikeView coach Colton Thompson said. “It rattled us early. It was hard to recover that.”
If you want to quantify the defense by numbers, consider the fact that the Tigers scored nearly 40 percent of their total of 104 in the first quarter.
“That’s what we put up on the board,” Olson said. “We are a defensive team first. That’s what won us the state championship (2021) and that’s what is going to get us back the state title.”
Not that we didn’t play defense this year, but we’ve got to put things into perspective. We’re a defensive team first. We can score with the best of them (evidenced by the back-to-back games of over 100 points in the sectional tournament, the first time that’s happened under Olson) but we also want to defend. That’s what’s always separated our program from everybody else, the way we defend. I don’t care what sport it is; I feel like if you’re going to defend, and you have one of the best defenses you are always going to be in a game. They bought in and they’re focused. Four more.”
Like the defense, the Tigers also shot the ball well, with 10 3s in the first half and 15 in the game, but it was turnover after turnover, a lot of it on PikeView’s end that rattled the Panthers.
On one inbounds pass the ball came right to Cole Chapman defending behind his 3-point line and he simply hit 3 without moving.
After the first, Olson called off the press.
Midway through the third quarter he started emptying the bench and rotated members of the junior varsity team the rest of the way.
“I think the unanimous ranking (in the last AP poll) tells where everybody in the state thinks that team is,” Thompson said of the Tigers. “They are really, really tough, check all the boxes in what you want for a roster. I love our team and I think we’ve come a long way (the Panthers lost their best player, Josh Vestal, to a broken arm about a quarter way through the season), but when you make mistakes against a team like that, they get magnified really quickly and everyone sees them instantly when you make a mistake against a team like that.”
The Tigers led 61-19 at the half, and 78-27 when the final starter left the game midway through the third. Olson found one silver lining in putting the game out of reach early.
“It makes our blood pressure stay down,” Olson said. “But you couldn’t have told me before the game we were going to win. I don’t approach the game like that. I know what’s said on the outside. I’m already tired of people crowning us state champions. Everybody said that last year, too, and there is a reason we still have that runner-up trophy in the trophy case.”
Interestingly, the Tigers’ reserves increased the lead from 48 points to 69 points the rest of the way.
Shady will host the loser of Friday’s Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 game between Lewis County and Herbert Hoover Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a Region 3 co-final.
PikeView
Peyton Greer 1 0-0 2, Chad King 0 0-0 0, Drew Damewood 1 3-3 5, Bryson Bailey 0 0-0 0, Nathan Riffe 1 2-3 4, Austin Bennett 0 0-0 0, Elijah Hall 1 0-0 2, Braedon Harvey 3 0-0 6, Brett Samosky 1 2-2 4, David Thomas 3 2-2 8, Zayden Neely 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 9-10 35
Shady Spring
Braden Chapman 5 0-0 13, Nate Richmond 0 0-0 0, Ammar Maxwell 7 1-3 16, Ty Austin 1 0-0 3, Gavin Davis 3 1-2 7, Cole Chapman 5 3-4 17, Jack Williams 0 0-0 0, Jaedan Holstein 1 2-2 4, Jalon Bailey 1 0-0 3, Sam Jordan 2 0-0 4, Khi Olson 3 0-0 8, Brody Radford 2 0-1 4, Braedy Johnston 0 0-0 0, Cam Manns 9 4-6 25. Totals: 39 11-18 104.
PikeView712124-35
Shady Spring41202716-104
Three-point field goals – PV: none SS: 15 (B. Chapman 3, Maxwell 1, Austin 1, C. Chapman 4, Bailey 1, Olson 2, Manns 3). Fouled out – None.
