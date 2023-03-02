Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Light rain with thunderstorms by evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 53F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening then continued cloudy and windy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.