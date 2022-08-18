BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Beavers are on the road for their second preseason scrimmage of the 2022 season, traveling to Daleville, Va. to take on VHSL powerhouses Lord Botetourt and Jefferson Forest.
Action begins at 6 p.m.
Elsewhere, the PikeView Panthers travel to Sherman for scrimmage set for a 6 p.m. start while the Montrcalm Generals head to Richwood.
The Princeton Tigers will hold their second consecutive home scrimmage tonight at Hunnicutt Stadium. The scrimmage is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.
The Graham G-Men traveled to Lynchburg, Va. on Thursday night for a benefit game with E.C. Glass High School.
