A familiar face will be serving as the Ridge Runners’ pitching coach during the 2022 season.
Garrett Schilling has been promoted this year to the pitching coach position after serving as the player development coach in 2022 for the Ridge Runners’ inaugural season in the reconfigured Appalachian League.
Schilling hails originally from San Diego Ca. where he played at San Diego Mesa Community College before transferring to Bluefield University. He was the Rams’ starting catcher for two seasons before transitioning into an assistant coaching position and recruiting coordinator for Bluefield University from 2016 to the present.
Schilling has also served as the head coach and recruiting specialist for the Palm Springs Collegiate League from 2017 until 2020.
Having worked closely with previous Ridge Runners pitching coach Dennis Rassmussen, Schilling is expected to bring a big league mentality and philosophy to the Rail Gang for 2022.
, team represntatives said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.