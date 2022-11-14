By CHARLES OWENS
Area residents are being warned of another scam that is occurring in West Virginia.
This scam involves an unsolicited text message claiming to come from the U.S. Postal Service, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
Morrisey is asking area residents to be on the lookout for the text message. His office has already received numerous reports of consumers receiving text messages with an unfamiliar web link indicating there is an issue with a package. The link asks for the consumer’s credit card information for a supposed $3 redelivery fee.
It is a scam. No one should click on the link or provide credit card information.
“This is called smishing, and don’t fall for it,” Morrisey said. “Especially with the holiday shopping season in full swing, scammers are on the prowl looking for victims. I urge consumers to be vigilant, be aware of potential scams and protect your personally identifiable information.”
A form of phishing, smishing often involves a text message or phone number, according to the USPS.
The deceptive message entices consumers to provide personal identifiable information. Scammers are known to mask the message to make it appear as if it’s coming from a government agency or reputable financial institution, according to the attorney general’s office.
Morrisey said the USPS will not send consumers text messages or e-mails without a consumer first requesting the service with a tracking number, and it will not contain a link.
Anyone who suspects they may have been scammed should call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.ago.wv.gov.
