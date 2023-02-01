ATHENS — Former Bluefield Beavers quarterback Ryker Brown is among the class of football recruits recognized by Concord University on National Signing Day.
Brown, who was Bluefield’s starting quarterback in 2022, transferred to Concord from the University of Charleston. Brown was both a football and baseball standout with the Beavers. His younger sister, Cara, is a standout performer on the Lady Beavers basketball and softball teams.
Included in Concord’s summary of newest Mountain Lions on National Signing Day:
Wide receiver John Billy of Edgewood, Md; Kendall Bournes of Union, N.J., a defensive back who comes to Athens from Myrtle Beach Prep; Cristian Carmona of Santa Ana, Cal., a defensive lineman from Golden West College; AJ Covington of Hopewell, Va., a defensive lineman who comes to Concord from Ferrum; TJ Finney of Mableton, Ga., a running back who comes from North Alabama; Jacob Gleason, an athlete from La Plata, Md, who come from Southern Maryland; Mitchell Gorgas of Shrewsbury, Ma., an offensive lineman who comes from Texas A&M Commerce; Logan Isom, an All-State lineman from Beckley who played for Indepencence; Justin Martell of Guyton, Ga., a wide receive who played for South Effingham High School; Damare Moore, of Eight Mile, Ala., an offensive lineman who comes from Faith Academy; Aidan Parsons of Berry, Ala., an offensive lineman from Northside; Daniel Smith of Clinton, Md., a defensive lineman who was at Virginia State last fall; Jamari Smith of Florence, S.C., who was a linebacker at Erskine for three seasons; Jason Tipton of Kistler, a soccer crossover who was a kicker and punter for the Man High School football team; Marquise Walker of Clendenin, who played linebacker at Herbert Hoover; Mekhi Williams of Springdale, Md., a defensive back from Bowie State; Jacob Wright of Manassas, Va., an offensive lineman from Brentsville District High School.
More additions to the Mountain Lions will be named as more players trickle in over the coming weeks.
