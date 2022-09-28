Friday evening at New Richmond, both the River View Raiders and the host Wyoming East Warriors will be seeking their initial victory of the 2022 football season.
Both teams are 0-4 on the current campaign.
Before looking ahead to Friday evening, I spoke with fifth year Raider head coach George Kennedy about last week’s game against Van on Armed Forces and First Responders night at Mitch Estep Field, when River View honored Military veterans, both past and present, and the area’s First Responders.
Following an inspiring and touching pregame salute to both groups of honorees, the Raiders played an inspired first half, trailing the fourth ranked Bulldogs only 6-0 at the break.
Coach Kennedy, "We'd scouted Van. We knew they were big and physical and had a lot of returning players."
“We’d schemed very well (defensively) to what we’d seen on film to stop them in the first half,” Kennedy continued.
“At halftime, I felt like our boys were satisfied with how they had played in the first half. They were celebrating like they’d won the game. Of course, they’re young. We didn’t want to jump on them because it could have deflated them.”
He continued of his team’s youth, “They’re 15 years old and kids that young are going to make mental errors.”
Some of those mental mistakes came in the second half as the Bulldogs scored the first five times they had the football on the way to a 42-8 win.
When asked about the matchup with East this week, Kennedy quipped, “One of us is going to win.”
“They (Warriors) will be bigger than us and will have more maturity. We will have to be ready and able to sustain for four quarters.”
Asked about lineup changes this week, the mentor said he is looking for moves that will benefit his young team.
Last week against Van, Kennedy moved starting quarterback Mikey Picklesimer to running back and started sophomore James Kennedy for the first time as the varsity signal caller.
Picklesimer responded with 109 yards rushing on 16 attempts.
Remarked Coach Kennedy of that move, “We did it for two reasons: Mikey Picklesimer has proven to be a better runner (with the pigskin), so I talked with him about switching him to running back from quarterback. I told him he had done nothing wrong (as the QB) and he was all for making that change. The second reason is James Kennedy is the future of our program at quarterback.”
Speaking of the River View defense, Kennedy said, “We’re so young we can’t run what we usually run. I like to use a 3-3 or 4-3…We may try a 6-2 now.”
Of Wyoming East, Coach Kennedy said, “They’re not as bad as their record shows. They’re struggling for a win just like us.”
He concluded, “We’re trying to teach these guys (Raiders) a work ethic and how to win.”
— Meanwhile on the campus of Mount View High School Friday evening the Golden Knights (1-3) will host the top rated Class A Wheeling Central Maroon Knights (4-0) in a game that has been moved from 7:30 to 7 pm.

