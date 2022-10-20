BRADSHAW — River View had a tough time last week against the unbeaten Montcalm Generals, dropping a 38-0 decision.
Interim head coach Jordan Prater was upbeat with his team’s first half performance, but late in the second period a pair of concussions not only worked against the Raiders the remainder of the game with the loss of two River View players, but deflated the team’s spirit.
Spoke Prater, coaching his first game as interim head coach, “We played with them pretty well until late in the second quarter. We lost (senior speedster) Josh Proffitt with a concussion and just before , halftime (senior tailback) Mikey Picklesimer also suffered a concussion.”
“Both of those losses seemed to deflate our players and we had to move kids around to replace them.”
Other off-field woes kept River View from practicing Monday and Tuesday this week, as close to a dozen Raiders are suffering with the flu.
When Prater spoke Tuesday evening Friday night’s game at 6-1 Clay County was questionable with so many Raiders being sick.
The decision was finally made to pull the plug on Friday’s contest due to the numbers situation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.