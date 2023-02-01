BRADSHAW — Trista Lester scored 21 points to lead River View to a 57-51 homecourt victory over visiting Class A girls basketball rival James Monroe on Wednesday night.
The win marked the third consecutive Class A Top 10 victory over the last three weeks for the Lady Raiders.
Lester went 13-of-18 from the free throw line and also grabbed 10 rebounds.
Haylie Payne added 14 points for River View while Abigail Pruitt scored 10 and Morgan Marek added eight. Katie Bailey had 10 rebounds to go with her four points.
Adyson Hines and Haley Hunnicutt scored 127 apiece for the Lady Mavericks (13-5).
The Lady Raiders (10-6) will play yet another Class A Top 10 opponent this week when they host Greenbrier West on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.