BRIDGEPORT — Fifth-year senior forward Riley Fitzwater of the Concord University women’s basketball team has been voted as the Mountain East Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
Fitzwater, a native of Glenville, West Virginia, averaged 22.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per contest as she shot 80 percent (28-for-35) from the floor in a three wins for the Mountain Lions over the last week.
She started the week with 21 points on 10-of-11 shooting to go with 10 rebounds in a 75-68 win over Bluefield State. She added five blocks in the win. Fitzwater helped CU to a second road win, 73-61, at West Virginia Wesleyan, by scoring 23 points to go with nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Fitzwater concluded the week by netting 24 points and collecting a second double-double for the week with 10 rebounds in a 66-55 victory over Davis & Elkins on Senior Day.
At Bluefield State, Fitzwater went over 1,500 career rebounds, and on Saturday at home she recorded her 2,000th career point to become the second player in program history with 2,000 points. She also became the first Division II women’s basketball with 2,000 points and 1,500 career rebounds since Celeste Trahan did so at Elizabeth City State from 2000-04.
Monday is the second time Fitzwater has been tabbed MEC Player of the Week this season after earning the award for the week of January 10.
Winners of four straight games, the Mountain Lions travel to West Virginia State for a 5:30 p.m. game today.
