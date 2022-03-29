RICHLANDS, Va. — The Richlands High School softball team remains unbeaten after having faced one of last year’s rising squads from West Virginia.
Arin Rife struck out five and Kira Vance whiffed six and the Lady Blue Tornado defeated visiting Bluefield 10-0 in a combined no-hitter at Rhonda Blevins Field, on Tuesday.
Alissa Whitt hit a home run for Richlands (4-0). Gillian Guerriero went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Chloe Perkins went 3-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Richlands faces Wise Central at home on Thursday. Junior varsity will start at 5 p.m.
