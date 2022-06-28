BLUEFIELD — Returning to action after Monday off, both of Mercer County’s Appalachian League baseball teams came up just shy of come-from-behind victories on Tuesday night.
Haydn McGeary flied out for the third out with bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth and the Pulaski River Turtles escaped Bowen Field with an 11-9 win over the homestanding Bluefield Ridge Runners.
The Princeton WhistlePigs led the visiting Greeneville Flyboys 6-3 after the first three innings at Hunnicutt Field, but the visitors tied it up with three runs in the fourth inning and went ahead for good on Ian Daugherty’s solo home run in the fifth.
Greeneville middle reliever Shane Tucker (2-0) held Princeton scoreless for five consecutive innings before Andrew Morones retired the side in the ninth for his first save of the season.
In Bluefield, Pulaski late reliever Nick Perez (1-1) evened up his record in spite of the blown save he gave up when the Ridge Runners scored three runs in the eighth inning to get within striking distance of the Turtles (12-12), who had led 9-6 since scoring six runs in the sixth inning.
Bluefield’s Ryley Preece, Kaelan Culpepper and pinch runner Sam Tanous — who was in for Jackson Feltner, were left stranded on the pond in the final frame.
Preece had a double and scored two runs for the Ridge Runners (8-16). Feltner went 2-for-5 and McGeary went 2-for-6 with two RBIs on the night. Grant Votoyovich went 2-for-5 with a solo homer in the fourth inning while Parker Redden wengt 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Wohlgemuth (0-1) absorbed the loss in relatively late relief for Bluefield.
The River Turtles got a two-run home run from Ryan Johnson, who went 2-for-5 with three RBIs, also stroking a double. Ryan Moerman went 3-for-5 with a two-run blast, a triple and three RBIs.
Konner Kincade had two doubles and two RBIs and Rodney Green Jr. went 2-for-5 with a double.
In Princeton (10-14), relief pitcher Jacob Morrison (0-1) got pinned with the loss. He allowed four runs — three earned — off seven hits, striking out three and walking none.
Jag Burden went 2-for-4 with a double in Princeton’s eight-hit attack. Cooke went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs and a solo home run.
Daugherty went 2-for-4 for Greeneville (12-12), who unleashed 14 hits.
Myles Smith went 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI. Cameron LaLiberte went went 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Home series action continues tonight in both Mercer County ballparks. The Ridge Runners resume their feud with the River Turtles at 6:30 p.m. at Bowen Field and the WhistlePigs once again take on the Flyboys at Hunnicutt Field at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.