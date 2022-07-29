BURLINGTON — Bluefield rallied to score five runs in the top of the ninth inning but fell short of overtaking the homestanding Burlington Sock Puppets in a 12-10 Appalachian League road loss at Dan Daniels Ballpark on Friday night.
The Ridge Runners (22-24) hammered out 14 hits on the night, led by Tyler Cox, who went 3-for-5 with a solo home run.
Bluefield continues its weekend road trip tonight in a 7 p.m. start at Burlington (34-15).
Princeton has tentatively scheduled two games at Hunnicutt Field tonight, starting at 4 p.m.
