BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Ridge Runners announced on Monday that Mike Weatherford, who spent last year at another West Virginia baseball franchise, has been named as the hitting coach for the 2022 season.
Weatherford will join the Ridge Runners staff for his first season in Bluefield. having spent the 2021 season with the West Virginia Black Bears of the newly formed Draft League in Morgantown. Last season the Bears finished in second place with a 30-19-6 record and an overall league second place batting percentage.
Weatherford spent his collegiate days at the University of Oklahoma. His professional career included time with the Frisco Rough Riders, Texas Ranger, and Pittsburg Pirates.
His unique ability to pitch ambidextrously made him a much sought after batting practice pitcher in Major League Baseball.
In 2020 Weatherford served as assistant manager for the independent league Sugarland Skeeters. He presently brings his expertise as a coach and educator at Denton Guyer High School in Denton, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.