RICHLANDS, Va. – Police asked the people attending a football game Saturday evening and the teams to shelter in place while they sought out an intoxicated man who carried a firearm onto school property.
The Richlands Police Department was notified about 7:22 p.m. Saturday that an intoxicated male was asked to leave Ernie Hicks Stadium from a football game and was getting into a Jeep leaving the area, according to a press release from the Richlands Police.
Staff at the stadium noticed that the intoxicated male had a firearm on his hip as well while inside the stadium. Officers of the Richlands Police Department responded and discovered that a Jeep matching the description had wrecked on Jones Chapel Road, just west of the Richlands School stadium and complex.
Residents near where the wreck occurred saw a male running away from the scene, stating that he appeared intoxicated and that he had a firearm on his person, according to the statement from the Richlands Police.
Given the proximity of the accident with the school complex and the fact the male had a firearm on his person and on foot, the attendees, players and coaches were placed either in the field house or under the stadium and asked to “shelter in place” until the male could be located, according to Richlands Police.
Officers from the Cedar Bluff Police Department, Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police assisted in searching for the male subject. At approximately 8:09 pm, the male was found nearby the school complex in the Taco Bell parking lot and was placed into custody without incident. A firearm was also located and taken into custody by the Richlands Police Department as well.
Zachary Cochran, 30, was charged with possession of a firearm on school property, carrying a handgun in public while intoxicated, driving under the influence, and hit-and-run of unattended property. Cochran was remanded to the Tazewell County Regional Jail. A passenger in the vehicle, which remained cooperative and on scene during the investigation, was charged with underage possession of alcohol by consumption.
There was never a time during this incident where this was considered an active shooter situation and no threats were ever made, verbal or written, for any bodily harm to be committed on another person, according to the statement from the Richlands Police Department.
The Richlands Police Department reminded the public that it is illegal to carry a firearm on school property in Virginia as defined in the code section, with or without a concealed carry permit or in open carry; https://law.lis.virginia.gov/.../chapter7/section18.2-308.1/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.