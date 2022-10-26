TAZEWELL, Va. — Hannah Ward uprooted 22 digs and the Richlands volleyball team went on to collect a 25-8, 17-25, 25-10, 25-16 win over Tazewell in a Southwest District tournament satellite game at Tazewell.
Ward added five kills and two assists for the Lady Blue Tornado, who’ll travel to Marion to face the Scarlett Hurricane in a 7:30 p.m. match on Thursday.
Annsley Trivette had four kills four blocks, two aces, two assists and a dig for Richlands. Raegan Rider had 12 digs and five aces, Chloe Reynolds had 14 assists, two digs and three aces and Jillian Shreve had seven assists, six digs, four aces and a kill.
