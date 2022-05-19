RICHLANDS — As expected the Richlands softball team will vie for the Southwest District tournament championship. But Tazewell still has a shot at playing the spoiler.
The Lady Blue Tornado guaranteed themselves an appearance inthe SWD finals, knocking off Marion 6-2 in an SWD semifinal clash at Rhonda Blevins Field, on Thursday.
Pitcher Arin Rife went the distance for the win, confining the Scarlet Hurricane to four hits and two earned runs. Rife struck out seven and walked five. She helped herself at the plate with a single and two RBIs.
Alyssa Lee went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Kyrie Vance had an RBI. Rachael Rife and Erica Lamie each had a pair of hits. Gillian Guerrero, Lee and Rachael Rife each had a stolen base.
Tazewell beat Virginia High 3-1 in the other SWD semifinal game.
Beavers 4x200 Relay
wins at Charleston
CHARLESTON — Bluefield High School boys track and field collected it’s first 4x200 relay state championship since 2017 at the WVSSAC Class AA state track and field championships at Laidley Field, on Thursday.
The Bluefield quartet of Gage Sisk, Jacorian Green, Amir Hairston and Carter King clocked a 1:30.47 en route to beating Point Pleasant (1:30.16) to the finish line.
In 2017, Bluefield set the state meet record in that event by logging a winning time of 1:29.69 — the first of two state record relays posted by the Beavers that year.
The same Beavers quartet— Elijah Greene, Shemar Hairston, Latrell ‘Mookie’ Collier and Carlos Reed — won the 4x100 to eclipse the 43.51 logged by Magnolia in 1999.
SWD boys soccer
delayed by lightning
EAST RIVER — The nightcap of Thursday’s Southwest District boys soccer doubleheader at East River was pushed later than press deadling due to lightning delays.
The opening match between Virginia High and Marion, which the Bearcats won 3-2, was not completed until 9:15 p.m. due to lightning delays.
The semifinal matchup between top-seeded Graham and Richlands hastily began shortly after the conclusion of the first game.
A full writeup of the showdown between the two Tazewell County rivals will appear in Saturday’s weekend edition.
