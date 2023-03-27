RICHLANDS, Va. — Erica Lamie and Arin Rife combined for 11 strikeouts and the Richlands softball squad engineered a 16-0 Southwest District victory over visiting Graham on Monday.
Lamie drew the start for the Lady Blue Tornado, allowing Graham’s only two hits and striking out five over three innings.
Rife allowed no hits over her two innings, striking out six.
Rife led Richlands’ 13-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and four RBIs. Kira Vance wasn’t far behind, going 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. Haileigh Cordle had a double and two RBIs.
After putting together notable outings last week, Graham’s Jillian McFarlane got this week off to a rocky start. She allowed 15 runs — 10 earned — off 11 hits, striking out four and walking three over 2 1-3 innings. The season, however, is still young.
Richlands will return to action on Friday at the White House Heritage Softball Tournament at Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport Tennessee.
Graham takes on Galax at home on Wednesday.
Bluefield 19, James Monroe 5
Wyoming East 8, Bluefield 5
BLUEFIELD — The Lady Beavers roared off to a five-inning rout of the Lady Mavericks in the first game of Monday’s mixed twinbill, but in the nightcap Wyoming East found enough pushback to collect the seven-inning win and leave Bluefield with a split.
In the opener, Taylor Mabry went 2-for-4, Maddie Lawson went 2-for-2, Sophie Hall went 3-for-4 and Cara Brown had a three-run home run, going 3-for-4 with a three run shot.
In the second game, Peytin Brehm went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Lady Warriors. Andrea Laxton went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Carli Raye went 2-for-3.
Brehem picked up the win in the circle for Wyoming East.
Wyoming East hosts PikeView today. Bluefield travels to Honaker and James Monroe travels to Oak Hill.
High School Baseball
Patrick Henry 3, Honaker 2
HONAKER, Va. — Connor Kauch held the Tigers at bay and Carter Brown paced the Rebels with a double and an RBI in a low scoring affair.
Kauch allowed two runs — neither of which were earned — off five hits, striking out two and walkilng three.
Matt Nunley led Honaker with two hits and two stolen bases. Jake Hilton had a double.
