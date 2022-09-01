RICHLANDS, Va. — It doesn’t seem like so long ago when Richlands’ regular season rivalry with Powell Valley — which was eventually consolidated into Union High School — preoccupied thousands of fans across Southwest Virginia.
After the Blue Tornado’s 27-13 win at Gate City in last week’s season opener at Legion Field, a lot of high school football fans in the region will be eager to see how Richlands (1-0) squares up with the Bears (1-0).
Running back Dylan Brown has already made history for the Blues this season, having rushed for 353 yards at Gate City — eclipsing Nick Blankenship’s school-record 335 yards logged versus Abingdon in 2015. Brown had three unanswered first-half scoring runs of 61, 31 and 62 yards en route to the victory.
Peyton Honeycutt scored on runs of 62, 39, 5 and 68 yards leading Union on a 48-7 romp over Lee High in last week’s season opener.
Galax (0-1) at Giles (1-0)
The Spartans come into the game after a 35-21 win over Blacksburg. Galax — the primary obstacle to Giles asserting hegemony in the Mountain Empire District — opened with a 27-20 win over Glenvar — a former Three Rivers District running mate of Giles located adjacent to Salem, Va.
Narrows (1-0) at Bland County (0-1)
The Green Wave opened with a 51-7 win over Auburn. The Bears fell 20-14 to the Craig County Rockets. Wolf Creek, a tributary of the New River, is sacred water shared by both sports communities.
James Monroe (1-0)
at Pendleton Co. (0-0)
The Mavericks, who are No. 5 in the WV Metro Sports Class A Power Rankings opened with a 41-6 win over Sherman. Pendleton County was idle.
PikeView (0-1)
at Van (1-0)
The Panthers opened at home with a ceremonialized yet disappointing 49-14 loss to Summers County. Van opened its season at home with a 36-6 win over Meadow Bridge.
Twin Valley ( 0-0)
at Montcalm (1-0)
Twin Valley opens its last season as a Black Diamond District member. The Generals beat everyone to the punch, opening their season last Thursday with a 42-6 win over Phelps, Ky.
Saturday Game
Mount View (1-0) at Man (0-1)
The Hillbillies are coming off a 20-7 loss at Logan. The Golden Knights opened with a 24-8 win over River View. MountView is ranked No. 6 in the Class A Power Rankings.
