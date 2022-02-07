GRUNDY, Va. — Rachael Rife scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds and the Richlands girls picked up a 51-44 non-district road win at Grundy on Monday night.
Jaylyn Altizer added 11 points and nabbed three steals for the Lady Blue Tornado (12-7). Erica Lamie had 10 points, five rebounds and Addy Lane Queen had nine points.
Middle School Games
Middle School Boys
Shady Spring 34, MCA 32
SHADY SPRING — Eli Patton scored 16 points
Adam Jones had seven points to go with his eight rebounds.
MCA plays Mountain View at Union today at 5 p.m.
Girls Middle School
MCA 29, Shady Spring 17
SHADY SPRING — Ella Botts scored 21 points to lead the tje MCA middle school girls toppled the Shady Spring
MCA girls play Montcalm Middle School Friday at home.
Late Boys Games
Graham 69, Martinsville 57
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — David Graves fired up 40 points and the G-Men outgunned the storied Bulldogs in their own backyard on Saturday.
Kaleb Morgan and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw chipped in 10 points apiece for the G-Men.
Bluefield 71
Martinsburg 54
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Chance Johnson scored 19 points and RJ Hairston fired up 18 and the Beavers took a win off Martinsburg in Saturday action of The Battle for the Springhouse basketball showcase at The Greenbrier.
Will Looney added 16 points and Caleb Fuller scored nine points for the Beavers, who are ranked No. 3 in the most recent AP West Virginia boys basketball poll.
Lequae Clark scored 13 for Martinsburg while Arion Blackwood added 10 points.
Greater Beckley 76, MCA 67
BECKLEY — Sherlock Padmore scored 19 points to lead the Crusaders past the Cavaliers on Saturday.
Kendrick Wilson and John Rose added 15 points apiece for Greater Beckley Christian.
Sam Boothe lead the Cavaliers with 43 points and eight rebounds. Tanner Keathley added 11 points.
MCA (18-6) plays at James Monroe on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.