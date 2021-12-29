BRADSHAW — The Richlands girls basketball team rode a strong second half performance to a 49-38 win over Tug Valley during Wednesday action of the Little General Invitational Showcase at River View High School on Wednesday night.
Jaylyn Altizer scored 20 points to pace the Lady Blue Tornado, also pulling down seven rebounds. Erica Lamie contributed eight points and five rebounds for Richlands, while Rachael Rife scored seven points with five rebounds and four assists.
Returning WVSSAC Class A state player of the year Kaylea Baisden scored 13 points to pace the Lady Panthers, who are West Virginia’s defending Class A girls state champions. Audrey Evans added nine points.
The Lady Blue Tornado faces Tolsia at River View today at 2 p.m.
Graham 70, Narrows 55
NARROWS, Va. — Elle Gunter poured in 30 points for the G-Girls, who rolled to a non-district win at William B. Patteson, Jr. Gymnasium.
Gunter also corralled 17 rebounds for Graham (3-6). Nathaly Du added 12 points while Savanna Howery chimed in with nine. Ashlynn Sarver scored seven and Kassidy Austin added six points with seven rebounds. Mallory Brown had four steals.
Mya Robertson scored 13 points for the Lady Wave (6-2). Sara Lawrence had 12 points and Alyssa Bishop scored 11 points and Laney Stables scored nine.
Graham plays Virginia High at the Brushwork Armory next Thursday. Narrows plays at Craig County on January 4.
Boys Games
Oak Hill 59, PikeView 27
GARDNER — Malachi Lewis scored 20 points off the bench to lead the Red Devils past the Panthers at Pike View.
Ethan Vargo-Thomas was confined to 12 points while Samuel Crist scored 10 for Oak Hill.
Jared Vestal scored nine points to pace PikeView (1-5) and Caleb Dunn had nine rebounds from the guard position.
The Panthers play Independence at home on Tuesday.
