BLUEFIELD — In the inaugural game of the tournament on Monday, the Blue Tornado ended the contest in the bottom of the sixth via the 10-run mercy rule, 10-0.
Richlands starter Cory Hale and reliever Will Vass combined for 11 strikeouts; Vass retired all six batters he faced.
Drew Simmons and Collin Richardson each scored three times for the Tornado. Richlands stole 15 bases, with Richardson collecting three.
Three men reached base for the Bobcats. Ben Lane and Jake Boone, the pitchers for Summers County, singled for the only hits. Brandon Isaac walked in the fourth.
At Bowen Field
Summers County …… 000 000 — 0 2 4
Richlands .................... 310 402 — 10 7 0
Ben Lane, Jake Boone (4) and Grady Allen. Cory Hale, Will Vass (5) and Jake Gillespie. W — Hale. L — Lane. Offensive leaders — SC, singles by Lane and Boon; SB, Lane, Brandon Isaac. RHS, 4 SB by Dylan Brown, Drew Simmons; 3 SB by Collin Richardson; Richardson 1-for-2, 3 runs; Ben Hale 2-for-4, RBI.
Other Coppinger Results
In other Coppinger Invitational results, Chilhowie defeated Graham 10-0 at the Tazewell site opener on Monday, with Princeton downing the G-Men 17-3 in the nightcap.
At Hunnicutt Field in Princeton, Shady Spring beat Honaker 15-6. In the nightcap, Shady and Marion were knotted up 4-4 in the fourth inning at presstime.
At PikeView, Woodrow Wilson defeated PikeView 18-0 while Tazewell defeated the Panthers 11-0 in the second game.
Pool play continues tonight at Bowen Field and Hunnicutt Field. In Bluefield, Honaker will play Marion in a 5 p.m. opener followed by a showdown between Bluefield and Richlands in the second game. At Princeton, Woodrow Wilson will face Tazewell at 5 p.m. while Princeton takes on Chilhowie in the nightcap.
