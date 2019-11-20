RICH CREEK, Va. — The Rich Creek Police Department has issued an alert about a possible abduction earlier today.
A post on the department’s Facebook page said the RCPD, along with the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating an incident that occurred at about 1:10 p.m.
An unidentified female was reported to have been abducted from the area of Pizza Plus in Rich Creek, the post said. The suspect vehicle is a maroon SUV, possibly a GMC or Chevrolet, with a tag containing the numbers 0099.
According to the post, the tag possibly also had the letters PA on the left of the tag but not part of the tag number. The vehicle was driven by an older white male with gray hair.
The victim is described as in her early 20s with short brown hair and wearing jeans and a fur coat.
She also sustained noticeable injuries to her head and face during the incident, according to witnesses.
If anyone sees this vehicle or has any information, please contact 911 immediately. Last known direction of travel is 460 westbound towards Mercer County.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
