UNION — The Monroe County Board of Education recognized longtime coaches Teddy Ballard and Chris Booth in a recent meeting.
Ballard and Booth are both retiring after many years of coaching in the Monroe County system.
Ballard’s career began as an assistant football coach in 1989 at Peterstown Junior High, moving on to serve as an assistant football coach at Peterstown High School from 1989-1993, including the 1991 state championship squad and two state runner up teams.
He served as Peterstown’s head basketball coach from 1994-1998.
After consolidation, he served as an assistant football coach at James Monroe High School from 1994-2017.
Ballard coached many all-state and college athletes during a run that included 16 playoff teams, nine elite eights, seven final fours and a state championship runner up team in 2007.
Booth began his coaching career at Peterstown Middle School as an assistant football coach in 1987.
Over the years, Booth served as a baseball, football, basketball, softball, track and field and golf coach.
He also served stints as athletic director at Peterstown Middle School and Peterstown Junior High School.
Booth finished his coaching career as head football coach at James Monroe High School from 2017-2020.
As a football coach, Booth compiled an impressive record that included many Bluegrass championships.
