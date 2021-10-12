PRINCETON – A company with grocery stores in West Virginia and Virginia was recognized Tuesday by the Mercer County Commission for being named the Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) USA Retailer of the Year.
Grant's Supermarket was named the Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) Retailer of the Year during the National Grocers Association (NGA) Awards Gala Sept. 19 to 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada. During Tuesday's meeting of the Mercer County Commission, Commissioner Bill Archer read a resolution honoring the company's achievements and service to the community.
"The well-deserved recognition came following a challenging period when Americans learned the truly essential role independent grocers and their dedicated staff members have when the world suffered from a global pandemic," Archer read for the commission's resolution.
"Grant's Supermarket responded quickly to the tragic spread of the Novel Corona Virus and worked within the fellowship of independent grocers along with their dedicated distribution network to meet the unanticipated challenges of a traumatized public," according to the resolution. "Shoppers knew IGA staff were front-line workers – front-line heroes– long before billboards throughout the region emerged to recognize and celebrate the dedication of these essential workers."
Grant's Supermarket serves the public through 16 retail locations in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
"Grant's leadership team includes Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin and his partners Ronnie Cruey and Randle Grant," Archer read from the resolution. "Grant's Supermarket provide a modern, well-lighted immaculate store setting with an attractive appearance, wide selection along with friendly, courteous and helpful staff. All of Grant's stores are certified 'IGA Five Star' locations."
The Mercer County Commission expressed its "heartfelt congratulations" to Grant's Supermarket management and staff "for the much-deserved recognition of being named IGA USA Retailer of the Year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.