SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Multiple media reports are indicating that Marcus Freeman will be the next head football coach at Notre Dame.
The news was first tweeted out by former walk-on Fighting Irish player Mick Assaf. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports then confirmed Assaf’s tweet, with Football Scoop’s John Brice and The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman shortly confirming the reports as well.
Freeman, 35, became the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame in January after former DC Clark Lea left to become the head coach at Vanderbilt. Freeman spent four seasons at Cincinnati as the defensive coordinator there prior to coming to South Bend.
The news of Freeman’s hiring comes less than 48 hours after Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick told reporters that there was no timetable on a new coach being hired and that no interim head coach would be announced after Brian Kelly left the Fighting Irish to take the LSU job early Tuesday morning.
“Every search process has its own rhythm,” said Swarbrick on Tuesday morning. “You want to do the best job you can, not the fastest job you can. We’re going to do the best job we can to find the right person to lead Notre Dame.”
Once Kelly was officially departed from Notre Dame, there was near-universal support from current players, former players and incoming recruits to promote Freeman to the head coach position.
Freeman was linked to numerous head coaching jobs following the 2020 season before ultimately taking the coordinator role with Notre Dame.
No official announcement has yet been made by the university with regard to Freeman’s hiring,
