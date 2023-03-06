Class AAAA Girls State Basketball Pairings

at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center

Tuesday, March 7

9:30 a.m.— Game 1 –No. 3 Spring Valley (20-4) vs. No. 6 Woodrow Wilson (16-8)

1 p.m. — Game 2 — No. 2 Morgantown (20-5) vs. No. 7 Princeton (11-14)

5:30 p.m.— Game 3 – No. 1 Wheeling Park (23-2) vs. No. 8 Washington (12-11)

9 p.m.— Game 4 – No. 4 Cabell Midland (18-6) vs. No. 5 Spring Mills (20-2)

Thursday, March 9

11:15 a.m.— Game 5 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

7:15 p.m.— Game 6 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Saturday, March 11

10 a.m— Game 7 – Championship

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you