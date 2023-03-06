As Jimmy Carter began his hospice care at home in his rural Plains, Georgia, precisely where he wanted to be for his final transition, well-wishers from politics and the media began reflecting about how our 39th president’s greatest contributions came after he left Washington.
Carter is being celebrated most of all, these days, for having forged a new template of moral leadership that redefined being an ex-president. He showed us an all-new American post-presidency can become an extraordinarily productive second career. His Carter Center has worked to improve our planet in all ways from crisis management and election monitoring to ridding Africa of the dreaded Guinea worm disease.
Yet, as a correspondent and author who chronicled how this mostly unknown governor became our most unlikely president, I find myself not really joining those who dismissively glide past his presidency to praise his post-presidency. Let alone those who opine that Carter seemed overmatched by the challenges of his times.
Instead, I found myself thinking about 12 days on Maryland’s gentle Catoctin Mountain, back in September, 1978 — and how, most unexpectedly, they became one of the great events of the American presidency. I recall discovering that during those 12 days, that unpretentious, no-pomp president from Plains, Georgia, quietly fought like hell to rescue his Camp David summit to secure peace in the Middle East — after he saw the relationship between Egypt’s Anwar Sadat and Israel’s Menachem Begin suddenly internally combust.
In the end, Carter saved that summit and shaped the historic diplomatic peace accord that the experts — and probably even his two famously headstrong guests — had given up on.
As Newsday’s Washington bureau chief at that time, I worked with my colleague, Jim Klurfeld, our superb national security correspondent, as we reconstructed, with considerable detail, how that Camp David Summit almost collapsed — but how Carter then salvaged the summit and forged the peace.
The actual tale proved far more dramatic than we had imagined. We later learned that even the participants in the talks were eager to discover what had been happening in the separate cabins that were the Carter, Sadat and Begin summit headquarters.
Remember the context that led up to that 1978 summit: In 1967, Egypt and Israel’s other Arab neighbors had hoped to militarily surround and defeat Israel. But Israel defeated them in just six days and ended up controlling lands four times its original size: Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and Gaza Strip, Jordan’s West Bank, Syria’s Golan Heights.
Then, in 1973, on Yom Kippur, the Jewish holy day of atonement, Sadat’s Egypt and Syria attacked Israel again; and they were defeated again.
But in 1977, Sadat stunned Israel and the world by traveling to Jerusalem to tell Israel’s Knesset it was time for peace. Carter decided the world needed to seize the moment and build upon that spirit. So Carter invited Sadat and Begin to come to Washington in September 1978 to build at least their part of a true peace in the Middle East.
Carter envisioned a locale that would be a respite from the formal settings of diplomacy. A relaxed, slacks and sport shirts summit in bucolic Camp David. He thought it could be just the right place for defusing tensions to help those two proud Middle East leaders negotiate their path to peace. So how did that work out?
Day One at Camp David: Things started tense, then got worse. Sadat had hardened his positions. And, sitting around the coffee table at Carter’s Aspen Lodge patio, Egypt’s leader insisted on reading aloud every sentence of his 11-page plan for peace. His audience, Begin and Carter, had already read it and knew it was a non-starter.
On Day Two: Begin responded to Sadat’s positions, firmly calling them unacceptable. Things swiftly moved from merely being confrontational to the brink of internal combustion.
Carter quickly realized his three-way summit format wasn’t working. Every time Begin or Sadat made a point, the other jumped in to rebut.
Tensions quickly escalated. Carter figured that if the three-way meetings continued, he would end up being just the designated referee.
So he scrapped the three-way format and instituted a shuttle diplomacy format. It would be as if he would be shuttling back and forth between Jerusalem and Cairo for one-on-one negotiations. Except this time, either Carter or one of his guests would be shuttling the roughly 50 yards that separated Carter’s Aspen Lodge and Sadat’s Dogwood Lodge or Begin’s Birch Lodge.
Through it all, Carter was mainly focused on the substance that he believed could still be the basis of a comprehensive summit accord.
Finally, after 12 days, in his Aspen Lodge, Carter handed the last of it to Sadat for the final approval that would mean the summit’s success or failure. Carter and Sadat said something to each other. Outside, on the patio, Carter’s advisers had clustered and were gazing through the window.
It was like they were watching a silent movie — they saw history being made, but had no idea what the actors had said.
Carter sensed their dilemma. So he slowly turned away from Sadat and faced the window. Then he lifted his right hand tightly against his chest (where Sadat could not see it). Carter flashed one thumb up. Now, outside, Carter’s senior staff became the silent movie cast, celebrating soundlessly.
Carter’s team rushed to arrange a White House official signing of the summit accords late that same night — before a single mind could be changed.
One year later, Iranian militant students would overrun the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, taking 52 diplomats and citizens hostage. That would doom Carter’s last best chance of being reelected.
But in 1978, those 12 days of Camp David summitry showcased the global leadership of an American president at his very best. It was an achievement we must make sure history never forgets.
— Martin Schram, an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service, is a veteran Washington journalist. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
