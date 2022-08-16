Heavy and persistent overnight rains Monday created dangerous high-water situations in Fayette and Kanawha counties including the rescue of some 20 people from their homes.
Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency on Monday for the two counties after excessive rainfall and subsequent flooding damaged over 100 homes, bridges and roads throughout the two counties. The storm also caused downed trees, power outages and disruption to potable water systems, according to a press release from the governor’s office
As part of the state of emergency declaration, the governor directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as necessary, mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency, and activate essential emergency services.
The West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the West Virginia Division of Highways responded to the event Monday to begin the cleanup process, provide necessary repairs, and aid residents in need of assistance.
The state of emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless terminated by subsequent gubernatorial proclamation. All 55 West Virginia counties remain under a state of preparedness declared by the governor on July 26.
Meeting in a special session Monday afternoon, the Fayette County Commission unanimously voted to declare a county-wide state of emergency. The commission met with several mayors and representatives of state and local agencies to discuss the various phases of the emergency response and follow-up.
“We want it (overall response) to be an organized effort and we don’t want to duplicate our efforts because we’re stretched pretty thin,” said Fayette County Commission President Allison Taylor.
Taylor also asked if any commissioner had problems with expending the commission’s $15,000 spending limit for food vouchers to be utilized during the disaster. On a motion by Commissioner Tom Louisos, the three commissioners voted unanimously to expend the funds to provide food vouchers for a three-day period as needed.
Late Monday morning, Smithers Mayor Dr. Anne Cavalier said the electricity had been restored in her town in the western end of Fayette County. Water, bleach, cleaning supplies and rakes and shovels are available at the Smithers Gateway Center.
“Thank God there are no reports of serious injury or loss of life,” Cavalier said. “I’ve been out and surveyed the damage and I have declared a city state of emergency.
“Many thanks to all the first responders in police and fire, city employees, Valley PK-8 principal and staff, City of Montgomery, and volunteers who are working tirelessly since the early hours to keep everyone safe.”
On Monday, Smithers City Hall phones were out. Individuals can call 911 in the event of an emergency.
The city garage was hit hard and “we’re not sure yet if our trucks and packer are salvageable, so no street and garbage services (will be staged) until we figure this out,” Cavalier said, who urged everyone to stay safe and check on their neighbors.
“It’s not looking good,” she said at an afternoon meeting. “The guys are trying to start the engines on the trucks and the packer and the other vehicles and it’s not looking good.”
Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram said the city sent a garbage packer over for Smithers to use. The city has also delivered items such as tooth brushes and toothpaste from a local dentist.
West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews Monday were assessing and repairing flood damaged areas, particularly in Fayette and Kanawha counties.
“It’s been a tough six-week period,” said Joe Pack, deputy state highway engineer. “We’ve had one area hit after another with all the rains we’ve had. Some areas have been hit which don’t typically see high water. For our crews, it has been continuous.”
The community of Smithers was among the hardest-hit on Monday with several feet of mud covering most everything, making the area difficult to pass through even for those involved in the clean-up.
Fayette County Route 2, Cannelton Hollow Road, between Smithers and Mount Olive Correctional Facility, suffered 16 significant shoulder washouts plus two partial lane washouts, in addition to loss of asphalt on the roadway above a box culvert, according to a DOH press release. A small bridge washed out on an adjoining roadway. Crews worked Monday to remove debris from the roadway and open drainage systems while additional heavy equipment crews were mobilized and materials secured to repair the shoulder washouts. Repairs to Cannelton Hollow Road are expected to take several days.
“Crews are assessing damages now,” said Kathy Bowe, disaster coordinator. “More information will be available throughout the day as water recedes and crews can see the damage left behind.”
WV Route 16/39 between Gauley Bridge and Jodie had six significant mudslides. Fayette County crews working from the south and Nicholas County crews working from the north cleared debris from the road. Crews anticipate reopening at least one lane of the roadway by nightfall pending additional complications. Clean-up will continue into Tuesday once the roadway is reopened.
WV Route 39, in the vicinity of Gauley Bridge, had minor rockfalls and blocked pipes that caused water to run across the road. Crews worked on clearing the road and opening the culverts.
Fayette County crews were cleaning up debris on widespread areas of Route 60, with some areas of roadway covered by water.
The Fayette County Office of Emergency Management reported that it was in in need of volunteers to help with the Valley flooding situation. Please text 304-673-0987.
According to Fayette County Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II, the following road closures were in effect on Monday morning: Cannelton Hollow Road, from the intersection of U.S. Rte. 60 to 5 miles up the road; Carbondale Road, complete closure due to bridge damage; W.Va. Rte. 16/39 between Jodie and Gauley Bridge; Rte. 60 is open but use extreme caution on Gauley Mountain through Smithers due to debris and heavy water in the roadway.
Perdue helped oversee incident command Monday at the mouth of Cannelton Hollow Road near the intersection with Rte. 60. He and other leaders organized responders to work as teams to proceed up Cannelton Hollow in phases to check on residents.
Eight or more residents were rescued via swift water rescue and vertical rescue teams from Fayette County or in another fashion earlier Monday morning.
No injuries were reported, nor were there people unaccounted for as of late Monday morning.
Road and bridge infrastructure was damaged, and several residences had damage, Perdue said. “We’re still assessing the situation.”
While raw sewage was a problem, the residents’ water service remained operational Monday, said Perdue.
Part of the clean-up involved removing several cars that were stranded in the mud.
Officials were wary of more rain forecast for later Monday.
The command post was closed later in the day Monday, and Perdue said Cannelton Hollow Road was reopened. He said Rte. 39 would remain closed for several more hours.
A shelter was set up at the Montgomery Community Center Monday morning, and the Fayette County Health Department was on site to deliver tetanus shots if needed. FCHD personnel also went to the flood command center at the mouth of Cannelton Hollow to administer shots to emergency responders. The health department was also dealing with wound care and assessment in the Valley.
Another shelter was expected to be up and running at Valley PK-8 in Smithers by 4 p.m. Monday, and the former Gauley Bridge Elementary School (as of Monday the new location of Gauley Bridge Town Hall) was a possibility for a shelter. At the Valley site, volunteers who can safely do so are welcome. Libby Campbell was at the Smithers center organizing volunteers Monday, Cavalier said.
Fayette County Commission President Allison Taylor said the former Falls View School is also certified as a shelter.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Montgomery and Smithers police departments, WV State Police, Smithers, Montgomery, Boomer Fire Department and Armstrong Creek fire department, Jan Care, and the W.Va. Division of Highways were among those still on the scene Monday afternoon performing continuing assessments.
Participating in a meeting with the county commission, Ansted Mayor Steve Pridemore said, “Primarily, we have one area that’s pretty well hit: Logtown Road, Cashion Road and Big Creek Road. Four culverts are blocked. We’re going to need a lot of stone and a lot of asphalt.”
John Tuggle, of the Region 4 Planning and Development Council, said that recent supply chain issues may make getting sewage operations back up to full strength take longer than after the flood of 2001.
Jason Means, of the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, said Monday that individual assistance surveys have already been sent out to the Fayette County Office of Emergency Management relating to individual homes and property.
“If you have a neighbor that isn’t digitally inclined” try to offer some assistance, he said.
There will be another survey dealing with public assistance such as water and infrastructure relating to cities and towns. For more details, contact Means at jason.s.means@wv.gov.
Taylor urged mayors to submit that information to the county so it can be collated.
With damage and loss of a great deal of sewage pipe, which resulted in raw sewage being spilled into Smithers Creek, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Brad Wright said, “We understand that spills like that will happen.”
A centralized spot near the Cannelton Ballfield will be used as a debris collection site.
Residents with damage to their homes resulting from the Monday flooding are asked to complete a survey at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/45c40ce6b10e45ae85a79beebe8f2003 to report those damages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.