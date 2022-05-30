EAST RIVER — Graham boys and girls soccer squads and the Tazewell girls soccer team continue regional play in their respective regional brackets today.
The G-Men will face Central Wise in tonight’s 7 p.m. nightcap in a Region 2D boys doubleheader at East River Soccer Complex, Graham’s home field.
Tonight’s 5 p.m. opener will feature a clash between Gate City and Virginia High.
The Region 2D girls tournament gets under way tonight at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Va. with a 5 p.m. match between Graham and Union.
Virginia High and Tazewell will meet in tonight’s 7 p.m. nightcap.
