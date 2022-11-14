To understand what Republicans pulled off — and Democrats allowed to happen — in Tuesday’s elections, let’s let the numbers tell the story.
In 2016, Hillary Clinton carried Miami-Dade, Florida’s largest county, by 29 points.
In 2018, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis lost the county by 21 points.
In 2020, Joe Biden won it by a mere 7 points.
Last Tuesday, DeSantis flipped Miami-Dade and made gains in other Democratic strongholds, including deep-blue Broward County.
The last Republican to win Miami-Dade was former Gov. Jeb Bush in the early 2000s. If Democrats cannot win it back in future elections, they can kiss goodbye ever winning statewide elections again.
Back in 2016, Clinton lost the Sunshine State to Donald Trump by a razor-thin margin typical of a “swing,” or “battleground,” or “purple” state. DeSantis beat Democrat Charlie Crist by double digits, according to preliminary results Tuesday night. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio won reelection as easily.
These results seem like they could have just as easily happened in a deep-red bastion, and that’s what Florida might as well be called from now on.
In the following days, pundits, political consultants and journalists will ponder: Is Florida still a swing state? It will be hard to keep the state colored in purple in the next presidential election electoral map.
National Democratic donors all but abandoned the state this year, spending their money in states where they could get more bang for their buck, like Georgia or Arizona. The math to win presidential elections becomes harder for Democrats without Florida’s 30 electoral votes, and easier for Republicans.
“Florida tonight becomes the MAGA red center of the political universe, sadly,” Miami-based Democratic pollster Fernand Amandi told the Herald Editorial Board.
For a governor who squeezed in a victory in 2018, DeSantis has proven that his confrontational style of politics, his obsession with culture wars and his approach to the COVID-19 pandemic are a winning formula. Expect more of it in his next term as he’s expected to run for president in 2024. Expect the GOP to export this model to other states with a large Hispanic voting base.
No surprises.
It can be hard to make assumptions based on the results of a midterm election. The party holding the White House traditionally loses seats, Biden is facing low approval ratings, and inflation is at a historic high. But the GOP’s expansion of its dominance and Democrats’ shirking footprint in a state so crucial to national elections is no surprise to anyone who’s been following state and local politics.
Most telling, the GOP closed the Democratic advantage in voter registration, and then surpassed it. It’s important to note, however, that despite that growing coalition, early and mail-in voting turnout among Republicans in Miami-Dade was mostly among longtime voters, not recent ones who registered in the past four years, according to an analysis by University of Florida political science professor Daniel Smith. That same analysis is not yet available for votes cast on Election Day. If it holds true, it will show the GOP succeeded thanks to enthusiasm among traditional voters, not necessarily by converting new ones.
The moral of the story is that no party should take Florida for granted. If Democrats can teach us anything it is that you snooze, you lose.
— Miami Herald
