GLENWOOD — For people interested in local history, historic personages, artifacts and exhibits, the 12th Mercer County Heritage Weekend to be held by the Mercer County Historical Society on September 8 and 9 is for you.
Mercer County Historical Society President Lois Miller said the event, to be held at the Glenwood Park 4-H Camp, would feature Education Day on Friday, September 8, for students from Mercer and surrounding counties. Admission is free for most of the day’s events.
“It will be a ‘History Living Weekend’ with Civil War and Native American artifacts, plus re-enactors portraying historic figures, demonstrations and presentations,” Miller said.
Schools interested in signing up for Education Day activities need to call the Mercer County Historical Society History House at 304-425-9017, she said.
Re-enactors will be portraying historic figures such as pioneer settlers Richard Bailey and Phoebe Clay; President Abraham Lincoln and First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln; Native American warrior Ostenaco; and American Red Cross founder Clara Barton.
“We will have a dress-up tea party for little girls Friday evening from 7-9 p.m. at the smaller building at the camp. It will feature a $5 entrance fee and limited numbers due to space, so we ask that people RSVP,” she said.
Saturday’s activities will also feature the “Lincoln County Cloggers” from 7-9 p.m., she said. Admission is free.
Princeton Railroad Museum Director Pat Smith will be doing presentations on Princeton’s railroad history.
Friday’s activities will start at 9 a.m. with a veteran’s honor guard at 10 a.m. Admission is free from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Saturday’s activities will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the exception of the cloggers. Admission is $3 for adults and children 10 and over.
