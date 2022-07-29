BLUEFIELD — Bluefield University wide receiver Jaquan Ebron has been named to the 2022 College Football America Yearbook NAIA Preseason Starting Lineup, CFA’s version of an All-America team.
Ebron, a first team NAIA All American in 2021 ranked in the top 10 in four receiving categories last season. He was second with 127.8 yards receiving per game, third with 1,406 receiving yards, fourth with 16 touchdown receptions, and seventh with 80 catches. All of those categories were Bluefield University single-season records.
The NAIA section of the 2022 College Football America Yearbook features 16 pages of content including: National NAIA preview; NAIA preseason Starting Lineup;· Update on each NAIA conference; · Capsules for every NAIA team, including 2021 results and 2022 schedules;
· Several color action, coach and stadium photos, including photos from the national championship game.
The 2022 College Football America Yearbook features more than 900 college football teams from the United States and Canada in more than 250 striking, full-color pages. That includes every team from the NCAA (FBS, FCS, Division II and Division III), NAIA, NJCAA, CCCAA and U Sports (Canada). It also includes dozens of action shots and stadium photos taken by the CFA staff.
The print edition is available online via Amazon.com and other major retailers such as Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million.
2022 College Football America NAIA Starting Lineup
Offense
QB Joe Dolincheck, Morningside, Sr.
RB Marques Burgess, Keiser, Sr.
RB Ali Scott, Grand View, Jr.
WR Cade Moser, Northwestern (IA), Sr.
WR Jaquan Ebron, Bluefield, Sr.
TE Garrett Schardt, Concordia (NE), Sr.
OL Moses Hicks, Midland, Jr.
OL Andrew Carter, Carroll (MT), Jr.
OL Keegan Martin, Bethel (KS), Sr.
OL Alex Huisman, Dordt, Sr.
OL John Cano, Reinhardt, Sr.
Defense
DL Devin Adams, Peru St. Jr.
DL Jaleel Halloway, St. Xavier, Sr.
DL Cole Parker, Kansas Wesleyan, Sr.
DL Ty Barbazon, Doane, Sr.
LB Parker Fryar, Northwestern (IA), Jr.
LB Dylan Wampler, Montana St.-Northern, Sr.
LB Kole Murlin, Siena Heights, Sr.
DB Justin Johnson, Indiana Wesleyan, Sr.
DB Sage Chen-Young, Keiser, Sr.
DB Sidney Porter, St. Thomas (FL), Jr.
DB Noah Van’t Hof, Northwestern (IA), Sr.
Special Teams
P Casey Rauch, Concordia-Ann Arbor, Jr.
PK Nathan Hamilton, Grand View, Sr.
KR Kel Hawkins, Campbellsville, Jr.
PR Caleb Schweigart, Morningside, Sr.
AP Scott Tumilty, St. Francis (IL), So.
